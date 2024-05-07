Photo courtesy of Takeuchi

TEC Equipment Rental will now carry Takeuchi compact track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders at its new flagship location, 2025 Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia, S.C.

TEC also rents, sells and services Takeuchi equipment at its location in Orangeburg, S.C.

"With our new 12,000-sq.-ft. facility in Columbia, we feel we are positioned extremely well in the local market," said Brett Evans, managing member of TEC Equipment Rental. "Landscaping and hardscaping have tremendous potential for growth in this area. We're also seeing a lot of new infrastructure development, as well as an increasing population, all of which make Columbia a great location for TEC. We're looking forward to introducing even more people to the positive difference Takeuchi equipment can make, whether they're renting or buying."

For more than 70 years, TEC Equipment Rental has prided itself on providing customers with personalized service and attention to detail. In addition to new and used heavy equipment sales and rentals, TEC provides financing, parts and trade-in assistance.

Each branch is managed by a professional with a long tenure in the equipment industry, and inside and outside sales representatives trained on Takeuchi equipment also are on staff. Factory-trained technicians are on hand to provide professional equipment service.

"We're pleased to see TEC Equipment Rental's growth, as well as their continued trust in Takeuchi," said Joseph Funk, regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "TEC has done a great job of expanding its business in its current markets. They truly believe in the Takeuchi product line and the support we provide. We thank TEC for putting even more faith and trust in Takeuchi, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship in the years ahead."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.

Today's top stories