New Updates Take Eco Log F-Series to Next Level

Thu November 03, 2022 - National Edition
Eco Log



During the fall, Eco Log presents several, major news on the pendulum harvesters in the F-series. The new updates increase both productivity and performance as well as ease-of-use, safety, and serviceability.

Johan Nilsson, R&D CTO, is one of Eco Log's employees who has been part of the development and introduction of the new updates.

"Our machines already excel in several of these areas, not least through high productivity and reliability. Development is a big and important area here at Eco Log and the improvements that we present now takes our harvesters in the 500-series to the next level," said Nilsson.

"Our ambition is always to make it easier for our customers and to give them the best conditions to run profitable businesses."

To present what is new to the customers, four movies have been produced focusing on the areas of Transmission & Performance, Serviceability, Productivity and Ease-of-Use. In these movies, employees from Eco Log show and explain what is new and the benefits it brings to its customers. The movies will be published in YouTube and Eco Log social media accounts.

Some of the news which will be presented during the fall are:

  • New control system, Eco Log NexSci
  • New control palettes
  • New rear wheel transmission with an anti-spin function
  • Simplified hydraulic system
  • New, updated access ways and platforms
  • Improvements to the fuel tank

For more information, visit ecologforestry.com/en/

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.




