Combined tillers have long been highly appreciated in the forestry sector. One of the more popular models in this field is the Starsoil by Seppi M.

Due to its special design, several different operations are possible using the one machine, specifically, stone crushing, wood mulching and soil tilling up to a depth of 40 cm. This translates into a broad range of applications in many sectors of the forestry and agricultural industry, and also in the construction of dirt roads and forest trails, according to the manufacturer.

The model recently was completely redesigned to better satisfy user needs. The entire transmission has been reinforced and is now designed for tractors up to 310 hp. At the same time, brand new technology comes into play, the 2SPEED-POWERSHIFT transmission.

This "powershift" transmission allows the operator to easily switch from one rotor speed to another, from the tractor itself and with the machine running. In the past, it was necessary to stop the tractor and machine, shift a mechanical lever on the central box, and then restart. The advantages are clear: fast adaptation to the field conditions and the right operating mode for all work situations.

In slow gear, at approximately 500 rpm, the machine is suitable for all soil works and stone crushing, according to the manufacturer.

In fast gear, at about 1500 rpm, it is suitable for surface mulching.

Switching occurs through the tractor ISOBUS terminal. This terminal also can be adapted to older tractors without ISOBUS. Even the temperatures are monitored by the control unit in order to promptly intervene in case of a malfunction in the cooling circuits.

The counter, which keeps tabs on the hours and parts subject to wear, and which is now incorporated in the standard supply, is used to monitor the operating costs.

As for the rest, there have been few changes to the nature of the machine itself. The external dimensions are practically identical, that is, an external width of 2.8 m with a working width of 2.5 m. A smaller version also is available with external width of 2.55 m and a working width 2.25 m, which also is approved for road use.

The hydraulically adjustable skids are a new feature, available on request. Using these, the working depth can be adjusted directly from the driving position, thus proving to be a very practical system, especially for mulching works requiring minimal contact with the ground, according to the manufacturer. Without these hydraulic guides, the working depth is adjusted using the traditional method, via the position of the support roller.

For more information, visit www.seppi.com/en.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories