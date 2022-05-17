This rendering shows the new Health Sciences Center of St. John's University, to be built on the Queens campus. (Courtesy of St. John's University)

Construction has begun on a permanent home for St. John's University's nursing school and other wide-ranging health programs.

New York YIMBY reported that the new 70,000-sq.-ft. Health Sciences Center facility, located within the university's primary campus in Hillcrest, Queens, is designed to enrich the campus with new classrooms, laboratories, collaborative spaces, administrative offices and simulation facilities for traditional clinical experiences and acute patient scenarios.

In addition, other notable components of the project will include an outdoor terrace and a roof-mounted solar array spanning approximately 67,000 sq. ft.

The groundbreaking of the Health Sciences Center on May 12 coincided with International Nurses Day, which highlights the importance of the nursing profession.

"For the last two years, New York's nurses have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we owe each and every one of them a debt of gratitude," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "This new state-of-the-art Health Sciences Center at St. John's University will be crucial to educating the next generation of New York's best and brightest nurses, ensuring they are ready to step up and protect their fellow New Yorkers when they are needed most."

To make room for the new facility, the university has demolished St. Vincent Hall, a 60-year-old residence hall with a dining center.

Total construction costs for the Health Science Center at St. John's University are estimated at $106 million with funding sourced from both private and public sources, including more than $20 million coming from philanthropic support.

Added monies include a $1.25 million appropriation from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration, a $5 million New York State Higher Education Capital Matching Grant, and a $700,000 Empire State Development grant from Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

"Investing in our workforce is an important priority for the Regional Councils and the pandemic has put a focus on the need to expand the talent pool of skilled nurses," said New York City Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair Winston Fisher, and a partner at Fisher Brothers, a Manhattan-based real estate investment firm.

"The NYREDC is proud to support the Health Sciences Center at St. John's University, which will be an important long-term investment in future healthcare workers that will expand our workforce of nurses with good-paying jobs while also growing the state's economy."

The St. John's facility is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

