Nick Gray

Nick Gray has joined the Yoder & Frey team to concentrate on the state of Florida as well as other projects across the United States.

With his career to date in the rental market, and a lifetime around plant and machinery, Gray hits the deck running ahead of the 2022 Kissimmee Winter Sale.

Gray joins Yoder & Frey with a broad background in the industry with more than 15 years' experience in the equipment rental market.

Starting his career as an outside sales representative with United Rentals, Gray was successful in establishing good working relationships with customers and developing new account growth across the region. He then moved to Neff Rental as a branch manager, and when United acquired Neff Rental, Gray was promoted to area general manager in the Florida area.

As area general manager, Gray was responsible for a team of more than 30 employees. With a management style embracing open communication and empowering staff to make decisions, Gray developed a number of employee-based initiatives encouraging leadership resulting in new roles and staff promotions. During his time with the company, he was responsible for driving the size of the fleet from 25m to 35m in three years, with more than $15m in revenue.

What attracted Gray to Yoder & Frey?

"I was seeking a new challenge after 15 years in the rental market and the advertised Yoder & Frey vacancy for a territory manager got my attention.

"In honesty, I knew very little about Yoder & Frey, so I spoke to a number of work colleagues, and was very impressed with the feedback I received. The more I researched Yoder & Frey the more I liked the business. I was impressed by the family culture and the 'can do' mentality of letting their managers act on their own initiative giving the support required to do the best possible job.

"With experience in the auction arena, preparing ex-rental equipment for sale, I'm looking forward to the challenge, and cannot wait to get started."

For more information, visit www.yoderandfrey.com.

