Site work required blasting and the installation of three sediment basins. (North Carolina Zoo photo)

Scheduled to open in 2026, the highly-anticipated Asia continent marks the North Carolina Zoo's first major expansion since its North American wing opened in 1994. When complete, the $75 million expansion will feature a variety of animals and include a 300-seat indoor café overlooking the tiger's habitat.

"The addition of a new continent has been a dream of ours for many years," said Patricia Simmons, zoo director and CEO. "The residents of North Carolina and beyond will have this beautiful experience for decades to come. Families and children will learn and connect with wildlife and wild places in new and interactive ways. I'm also excited guests will see animals in progressive, novel habitats designed and built by experts."

Simmons said the undertaking would not be possible without a great deal of planning and coordination.

"This unique construction project requires expertise and partnership among various disciplines. We are fortunate to work with Rodgers Builders and have found them to be a professional and responsive partner."

The popular tourist attraction, located on 2,600 wooded acres just south of Asheboro in Randolph County, is the world's largest natural habitat zoo. Committed to wildlife conservation and community education, it's one of two state-supported zoos in the state, and is an agency of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Diane Villa, director of communications and marketing, said reaction to the new addition is one of excitement and anticipation.

"The community, including the state of North Carolina, has been very positive and supportive. The Asia region will be 12.5 acres once completed, including a new tram stop."

Komodo dragons, warty pigs, otters, cranes, king cobras, vultures and gibbons are among the planned species visitors will have the opportunity to view once the ribbon is cut. Asia continent also will include an overhead tiger walk.

Work on the project began in August 2022. Those taking part in the groundbreaking ceremony included North Carolina First Lady Kristin Cooper; Secretary Reid Wilson, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources; Secretary Pamela Cashwell, N.C. Department of Administration; N.C. Senator Dave Craven; N.C. Representative Allen McNeill; and zoo officials.

Some of the biggest challenges for crews on the job are the logistics of the project in relation to the overall operation of an active zoo.

"The main road for the tram to transport visitors daily to various locations of the zoo is now being shared with large trucks transporting materials to the construction site," said Eric Teckenbrock, senior superintendent of Rodgers Builders. "The project is being constructed on a mountain, requiring a strategic thought process for rock removal and a steady flow of the project timeline.

"Additionally, there is an exponential amount of coordination daily between the team to manage different habitats, the relationship of themed rock with the underground utilities and the caging foundations."

When crews first arrived, the property was basically forest and rocks. Site work required blasting and the installation of three sediment basins. Demolition included tree removal and asphalt demo at the Prairie Junction.

A mix of heavy equipment is being used on the job, including 360 track hoes; a crane for steel erection; dozers; forklifts; mini-excavators; and Bobcats. A rock crusher, rock slinger and pump trucks also have been needed to perform different tasks.

According to Teckenbrock, workers have completed the slab on grades at the café, the view pavilion and the vulture crane exhibit. The steel structure for the café is complete, and the view pavilion's structural steel erection is well under way.

Construction currently taking place involves concrete masonry unit walls at the view pavilion, work on the vulture crane exhibit, pump house, concrete walls at the tiger holding area, themed rock at the tiger and warty pig exhibits, caging foundations for the vulture crane exhibit, interior rough-ins at the café, bridge steel, waterproofing and air barrier at the café and the view pavilion and café roof.

Work remaining includes themed rock, life support systems, underground utilities, steel erection for the warty pig, vulture crane, tiger and otter exhibits, pathways, bridge and specialty woodwork.

During construction, the well-being of the zoo's animals is a top priority. When blasting took place, for example, each creature was monitored to ensure there were no negative reactions.

Workers on the job also are protected.

"All our trams must drive past the construction site, and we have instituted a five-mph zone for the workers' safety," said Villa. "We have full-time EMTs, in case of a medical need. We ensure all subcontractors are escorted into and out of the construction site and that our gates are secure."

The state legislature approved funding over the next two years to allow construction of the high profile project, which also is being paid for with private donations. As crews continue the tasks needed to bring Asia continent to life, they are ever mindful of the zoo's sensitive environment.

"The only access road to the construction site is shared with the tram used to transport visitors to different regions of the zoo," Teckenbrock noted. "This requires constant communication and coordination throughout the day to efficiently transport deliveries and team members from the main entrance of the zoo.

"While NC Zoo remains operational with thousands of visitors each day, it is essential to maintain an enjoyable and memorable experience by directing them toward the open exhibits and helping build excitement for what's to come from a secure distance." CEG

