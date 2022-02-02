List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Northern Green: Industry Comes Together in Minneapolis

Wed February 02, 2022 - Midwest Edition #3
CEG


(L-R): Lano Equipment's sales team of Nick Lano, Joel Theis and Riley Ness brought some equipment to show attendees at Northern Green.

Northern Green was back in person again and brought green industry leaders from five states to the Minneapolis Convention Center Jan. 11 to 13. The event is the largest trade show and educational conference in the north central region dedicated exclusively to green industry professionals.

The three-day gathering had more than 300 exhibiting companies, spanned more than 198,000 sq. ft. and provided the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers and learn from green industry experts in every field.

"Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2022 with a bang at Northern Green and energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "Even though the show looked a bit different this year due to the continuing pandemic, the show continued to provide opportunities for green industry pros to browse and do business, learn and connect. Everyone was excited to be together again."

Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree, snow and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.

Next year's event is scheduled for Jan. 10 to 12, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).

For more information, visit NorthernGreen.org. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Jake Isaacson (L) salesperson of GATR Truck Center Elk River, Minn., and Jay Weber, Twin Star Truck Equipment, Clearwater, Minn., commercial sales and marketing, discuss this nice combo package from the two companies. This truck was sold to 4-D Trucking LLC.
(L-R): Mike Cooney of Lake Landscape Services, Minneapolis, Minn., equipment expert Brian Bjonfald, sales specialist of Tri-State Bobcat in Burnsville, Minn., and Steven Wick of Lake Landscape Services check out this Bobcat UW56 with salt spreader package.
Olga Safris, senior retail merchandising planner of Ziegler CAT, Bloomington, Minn., with an extensive line of landscaper friendly compact excavators.
(L-R): Lano Equipment’s sales team of Nick Lano, Joel Theis and Riley Ness brought some equipment to show attendees at Northern Green.
Jeff Wagoner, owner of DRock Grizzly in Argonne, Wis., is a first-time exhibitor at the Green. DRock offers separating solutions with its lineup of rugged, durable rock grizzly’s.
(L-R): At the Kubota booth are Dave Langenfeld, salesperson, Niebur Tractor; Paul Kroening, Kubota regional sales manager; James Melcher, Land Pride regional sale manager; and Jon Olson, Kubota Construction regional sales manager.
Steve “Cooter” Erickson, sales of Trueman Welters, Buffalo, Minn., with a new Bomford compact Flailbot mowing remote control unit.
(L-R): Greg Donovan, sales manager of Kage Innovation, with new administration team member Kayleah Stephan and Paul Henning, account executive, Midwest regions, brought a massive show trailer and Snowfire, Snowstorm and Advantage Snow removal systems to display.
At the Quality Equipment booth (L-R) are Jeff Doege, sales; Jim Haroldson, business development manager of Yanmar ASV; Stanley “Dirt Monkey” Genadek, YouTube star; JT Kenngott, Quality Equipment, sales; and long-time customer, Matt Ryan of Clean Cut Outdoor Services.




Environmental Events Minnesota Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF) Northern Green






