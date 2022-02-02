Northern Green was back in person again and brought green industry leaders from five states to the Minneapolis Convention Center Jan. 11 to 13. The event is the largest trade show and educational conference in the north central region dedicated exclusively to green industry professionals.

The three-day gathering had more than 300 exhibiting companies, spanned more than 198,000 sq. ft. and provided the opportunity for green industry companies to exchange ideas, connect with suppliers and learn from green industry experts in every field.

"Green industry professionals gathered to start off 2022 with a bang at Northern Green and energize their team for the coming year," said Cassie Larson, executive director of the Minnesota Nursery & Landscape Association. "Even though the show looked a bit different this year due to the continuing pandemic, the show continued to provide opportunities for green industry pros to browse and do business, learn and connect. Everyone was excited to be together again."

Northern Green serves all aspects of the industry marketplace, including nursery and greenhouse growers; garden center operators; landscape and irrigation contractors; landscape designers; lawn, tree, snow and gardening professionals; golf course and park superintendents; school and cemetery grounds supervisors; sports turf managers; and arborists.

Next year's event is scheduled for Jan. 10 to 12, 2023, at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Northern Green is co-sponsored by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association (MNLA) and the Minnesota Turf and Grounds Foundation (MTGF).

For more information, visit NorthernGreen.org. CEG

