Following extensive and careful deliberation, NTEA and its board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel its 2021 Truck Product Conference, given the significant constraints the commercial vehicle technical community is currently facing.

"Truck Product Conference is purposefully designed to connect chassis OEMs with equipment manufacturers and distributors for important technical insights to help the upfitting process," said NTEA Board Chair Jon Sievert, president — work truck solutions at Douglas Dynamics Inc.

"We feel that at this time this goal needs to be accomplished in a way that doesn't take us away from our businesses given the current state of the industry."

"NTEA prioritizes providing access to resources and information that drive the work truck industry's productivity and profitability. This year, we have an opportunity to shift gears — to keep you in your own space without interruption, and meet your needs in a way that's more manageable. As much as we'd prefer to connect in person, the impact of continuous supply chain delays and disruptions, labor shortages, and various other factors in your local regions, are placing additional demands on your companies, and NTEA wants to support and not disrupt your essential business operations," the association said.

"As the association for the work truck industry, we know your pain points, challenges and needs," said Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO. "We're here and we're listening. And we fully believe this decision, in this moment in time, upholds our unwavering dedication to doing what's right for you and your businesses."

All Truck Product Conference registration fees will be refunded (details are being communicated separately). For registrants who booked hotel rooms, reservations can be cancelled online or by calling 877/525-2427. Cancellations received 72 hours or more prior to arrival will receive a full refund.

What's Next

While Truck Product Conference will not be transitioned to a fully virtual format, NTEA will be working with OEMs to provide the technical content the industry needs and expects from this event and create an opportunity to get questions answered. Stay tuned for more, and continue to mark your calendar for Sept. 21–22. Look for updates and sign up to learn when details are available at ntea.com/truckproductconference.

Work Truck Week is scheduled for March 8 to 11, 2022, at Indiana Convention Center. For questions or more information, contact NTEA at info@ntea.com.

