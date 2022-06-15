NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry announced a collaboration with Commercial Truck Trader and S&P Global Mobility (formerly the automotive team at IHS Markit) to provide commercial vehicle life cycle trends and intelligence to the work truck industry.

This cooperative initiative is expected to result in the North American Commercial Vehicle Market Report — Powered by Commercial Truck Trader, NTEA and S&P Global Mobility, a semi-annual industry report that delves into the details, data and trends around the life cycle of commercial vehicles — from chassis shipments to truck registration to later stages when used vehicles are resold.

"The commercial vehicle community has an unending appetite for this type of information," said Kevin Koester, managing director of NTEA. "This collaboration will allow data points to be connected in new ways, providing for more thorough forecasting and trend analysis in all segments of the industry."

"We are thrilled to be working with NTEA and S&P Global Mobility," said Charles Bowles, director of OEM & strategic initiatives at Trader Interactive, parent company of Commercial Truck Trader. "We strive to be a trusted resource for organizations in the commercial vehicle space providing valuable information and tools to make marketing their business easier. The North American Commercial Vehicle Market Report will do just that."

"We are excited to be asked to contribute to this industry report," said Andrej Divis, executive director, commercial truck group at S&P Global Mobility. "We're hopeful the report will provide more clarity as commercial market players face today's new challenges."

Report topics address:

OEM chassis sales and shipments

Commercial vehicle registrations

Dealer sales and customer search trends

Learn More

The first North American Commercial Vehicle Market Report will be released in fourth-quarter 2022 in conjunction with NTEA's Executive Leadership Summit, held Oct. 18, 2022, at Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor (Baltimore, Md.). Representatives from NTEA, Commercial Truck Trader and S&P Global Mobility will lead a session on the trends within the commercial vehicle population. Sign up for further information on the report.

For more information, visit www.ntea.com, TruckMediaKit.com and spglobal.com/mobility.

