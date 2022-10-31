Because standards don't raise themselves, NTEA's Member Verification Program (MVP) acknowledges the companies leading the industry to excellence.

Fleet managers, truck dealers and OEMs know truck equipment manufacturers and distributors with MVP status have implemented specific business and quality standards and comply with federal regulations.

New MVP members (since July 1, 2022)

Abco Services (Toledo, Ohio)

Acela Truck Company (Bozeman, Mont.)

Aspen Equipment Co. (Omaha, Neb.)

Mike's Truck Service & Sales Inc. (Gibsonia, Pa.)

Reading Truck (Bowmansville, Pa.)

Reading Truck (Chesapeake, Va.)

Reading Truck (Pontiac, Mich.)

Tinik Incorporated (Oakland, Iowa)

Renewals

Auto Xtras Inc. (San Antonio, Texas)

Cadet Mfg. Inc. (Chouteau, Okla.)

Champion Hoist & Equipment (Dunn, N.C.)

Dealers Truck Equipment Co. Inc. (Shreveport, La.)

Knapheide Truck Equipment Center Austin (Buda, Texas)

Knapheide Truck Equipment Center Houston (Willis, Texas)

Mickey Truck Bodies Inc. (High Point, N.C.)

Current NTEA Distributor and Manufacturer members are encouraged to apply for MVP status at any time. There is no charge — NTEA underwrites the cost of MVP as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the core competencies of its members. Once qualified, companies receive MVP status for a three-year term. To renew, MVP members must again document compliance, ensuring their ongoing commitment to professionalism, industry knowledge and high performance.

For more information, call 800/441-6832 or visit ntea.com/mvp.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

