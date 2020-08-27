NTEA's newly released Annual Manufacturers' Shipments Survey (AMSS) Report (21st edition) reports truck equipment industry shipments increased 6.7 percent in 2019 — a deceleration from the 15.9 percent increase in 2018.

This publication, featuring 2019 data, enables the industry to estimate market size by dollars and units for 77 product lines.

NTEA collects and evaluates aggregate results based on data submitted from 87 participating companies. The commercial vehicle community can lean on directional guidance from this report to help assess business performance.

"AMSS offers a valuable source of market size data in terms of dollars and units, in addition to annual growth," said Steve Latin-Kasper, NTEA senior director of market data and research. "We're happy to present the work truck industry with a powerful tool that helps companies effectively gauge market size and build robust strategic plans."

This resource can help

Evaluate approximate market size

Assess changes in market growth (in terms of units/dollars)

Provide insights in determining your company's market share

Following the pattern of previous studies, product line growth rates varied significantly. For 2019, data suggests some were down, while others made gains much more quickly than the industry overall. Annual percent change can be accurately calculated for each market segment as NTEA publishes AMSS data in unit and dollar terms and provides indexes. Industry companies are encouraged to use report findings to support annual business planning processes.

Companies that participated in the survey receive a complimentary report as well as an AMSS Data Tool containing results in an Excel spreadsheet for easier manipulation.

For more information or to purchase ($299 NTEA members, $599 nonmembers), visit ntea.com/amss. If interested in participating in the next AMSS, email info@ntea.com.

