Longtime Mack Trucks dealer Nuss Truck & Equipment recently became a certified electric vehicle (EV) dealer at its Roseville, Minn., location. Nuss is now able to service and support customers who purchase the Mack LR Electric refuse vehicle and is the first and only Mack dealer in the state of Minnesota and the first in the central region to achieve EV certification status.

"Mack Trucks is pleased that Nuss Truck & Equipment chose to invest in electrification and to support our customers adding LR Electric refuse vehicles to their fleets," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of sales and commercial operations. "Becoming an EV-certified dealer is a stringent process, and it's no surprise that Nuss would partner with Mack to better support our efforts in sustainability as more and more customers adopt the technology."

EV certification requires dealers to meet numerous safety, infrastructure, charging, tooling and training requirements. Each dealer rooftops that are EV-certified also must make infrastructure changes, but Mack executives work hand-in-hand with dealer leadership to ensure a smooth transition. Mack met frequently with Nuss to ensure it met all standards before certification was granted.

"Several Mack customers have expressed interest in the Mack LR Electric, and we wanted to ensure that we were prepared to support them," said Bob Nuss, president of Nuss Truck & Equipment. "The industry is clearly moving toward electrification to reduce emissions and improve air quality, and we are pleased to be a partner with Mack, a leader in this endeavor."

The Nuss Truck & Equipment Roseville site, located at 2195 W. County Road C2, offers 20 service bays, one of which is dedicated to electric vehicles. The Roseville site has 22 technicians, 12 of whom are master technicians and four of whom are EV-certified.

Nuss chose to first certify the Roseville site because it's located in a major metropolitan area and highway, Nuss said.

The next generation Mack LR Electric offers 42 percent more energy and a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero rpm power the vehicle.

Four NMC (nickel, manganese and cobalt oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the vehicle and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the hundreds of stops the vehicle makes each day with an increasing load. A copper-colored Bulldog on the cab denoting the electric drivetrain makes the LR Electric easily identifiable as a Mack truck.

The Mack LR Electric may be fitted with equipment bodies from numerous manufacturers based on the unique needs of the customer. The driver/passenger side driving configurations, as well as seating choices and door options, that are offered in the LR Electric are that same that are offered in the diesel-powered Mack LR model.

Mack also offers an all-inclusive Vehicle-as-a-Service (VaaS) program to help simplify the purchase process and help customers better manage expenses associated with acquiring the Mack LR Electric model. VaaS includes the vehicle chassis, the refuse body, applicable taxes and a comprehensive vehicle protection plan, the Mack Ultra Service Agreement, for the Mack LR Electric.

The Mack Ultra Service Agreement, a comprehensive uptime package that is standard on all Mack LR Electric models, includes scheduled maintenance, preventative maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack's connected uptime services in one package. It can be included with monthly truck payments for customers in the United States and Canada through Mack Financial Services (MFS).

Following the success of Charles B. Nuss Jr.'s garage, he opened Mack of Rockford, Ill., in 1959. His son, Bob Nuss, took the reins of the business after Charles Nuss retired in 1973 and guided the business through its first acquisition of Mack Trucks of Rochester, Minn., in 1979.

Nuss Truck & Equipment now has eight locations in Minnesota: Burnsville, Duluth, East Bethel, Mankato, Monticello, Rochester, Roseville and St. Cloud. Nuss also owns a dealer location in Eau Claire, Wis.

For more information, visit macktrucks.com and nussgrp.com.

