Mon January 06, 2025 - National Edition
The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) held its 95th annual conference and educational symposium Sept. 24-27, 2024, at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, N.Y, a beautiful resort community located in the hills southwest of Buffalo. The theme of this year's event was "Paving the Way Forward."
To bring value to the event each year, the association brings a wide variety of speakers with diverse backgrounds together for the educational symposium. This year's speakers included Regina Clark of Creative Performance Solutions, who spoke on Building Winning Teams and Managing Conflict; and Mike Farrell of the town of Peru, Phil Sexton and Rob Vopleus, both of WIT Advisers, who gave a presentation on alternatives to road salt in winter maintenance.
Representatives of the NYSAOTSOH provided an overview of funding programs available to municipalities for construction and transportation projects. Members of the New York Pavement Preservation Association provided an overview of pavement preservation treatments, as well as when and how to use them when planning road projects.
A Legal and Regulatory Panel was available for a question-and-answer session. Members of the panel included Joseph Frateschi of Harris Beach PLLC; Lori Mithen-DeMasi, general counsel, Association of Towns of the State of New York; and moderator, David P. Orr, director, NYS LTAP Center, Cornell Local Roads Program.
A Retirement Information Session also was conducted by representatives of the New York State and Local Retirement System followed by a question-and-answer session.
Each year, vendors to highway departments donate to support activities and educational sessions at the convention.
