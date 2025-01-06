List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    N.Y.S. Association of Town Superintendents of Highways Holds Annual Conference

    Mon January 06, 2025 - National Edition
    Superintendent’s Profile


    The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) held its 95th annual conference and educational symposium Sept. 24-27, 2024, at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, N.Y, a beautiful resort community located in the hills southwest of Buffalo. The theme of this year's event was "Paving the Way Forward."

    To bring value to the event each year, the association brings a wide variety of speakers with diverse backgrounds together for the educational symposium. This year's speakers included Regina Clark of Creative Performance Solutions, who spoke on Building Winning Teams and Managing Conflict; and Mike Farrell of the town of Peru, Phil Sexton and Rob Vopleus, both of WIT Advisers, who gave a presentation on alternatives to road salt in winter maintenance.

    Representatives of the NYSAOTSOH provided an overview of funding programs available to municipalities for construction and transportation projects. Members of the New York Pavement Preservation Association provided an overview of pavement preservation treatments, as well as when and how to use them when planning road projects.

    A Legal and Regulatory Panel was available for a question-and-answer session. Members of the panel included Joseph Frateschi of Harris Beach PLLC; Lori Mithen-DeMasi, general counsel, Association of Towns of the State of New York; and moderator, David P. Orr, director, NYS LTAP Center, Cornell Local Roads Program.

    A Retirement Information Session also was conducted by representatives of the New York State and Local Retirement System followed by a question-and-answer session.

    Each year, vendors to highway departments donate to support activities and educational sessions at the convention.

    The sponsors for this year's event were:

    • Diamond: Allegiance Trucks and International Trucks
    • Platinum: Viking-Cives
    • Gold: The Alamo Group and Suit-Kote
    • Silver: Alta Equipment, Midland Asphalt, Auctions International, Town & Country Bridge & Rail and Tracey Road
    • Bronze: Admar Construction Equipment & Supplies, Gorman Construction, Absolute Auctions & Realty, Innovative Surface Solutions, Five Star Equipment, Reed Systems Ltd., Tectonic, GovDeals and VanBortel Automotive Group
    • Supporter: New York Pavement Preservation Association (NYPPA), Gradall and Cattaraugus County Association of Highway Superintendents

    This year, sponsorships included:

    • A corn hole tournament was sponsored by Viking-Cives.
    • Coffee breaks were sponsored by Absolute Auctions & Realty.
    • Educational symposiums were sponsored by Suit-Kote.
    • Breaks and refreshments were sponsored by Five Star Equipment.
    • President's reception was sponsored by Chemung Supply Corp.
    • Reception and refreshments were sponsored by Town & Country Bridge & Rail.
    • Chairlift rides were sponsored by Innovative Surface Solutions.
    • Annual banquet was sponsored by The Alamo Group.
    • Entertainment following the banquet was sponsored by Midland Asphalt.
    • Retirement information session was sponsored by Gorman Construction.
    • Break with exhibitors was sponsored by GovDeals.
    • Beverage tour was sponsored by VanBortel Automotive Group.
    • Golf tournament was sponsored by Auctions International, Allegiance Trucks and International Trucks. P

    This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

    Past NYSAOTSOH Presidents (L-R) are Russ Page of the town of Leicester (2015); Greg Hallberg, town of Ellery (2024); Jim Oakes, town of Pomfret (2002); Willie Reifsteck of the town of Middlesex (2010); Mike Boesel of the town of Palmyra (2017); Joe Amico of the town of Gates (2012); Keith Hurtgam of the town of Hartland (2006); David Miller of the town of Lockport (2023); Roger Wolfe of the town of Yates (2011); and Jeff Griswold of the town of Preble (2016). (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    A scenic chairlift ride highlighting the beautiful autumn foliage was sponsored by Innovative Surface Solutions. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    (L-R) are Matt Mustico, NYSAOTSOH 2025 incoming president, town of Elmira; Jerry Rindell of Five Star Equipment; and Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery. Five Star Equipment was a 2024 VISION award recipient. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    (L-R) are Matt Mustico, NYSAOTSOH 2025 incoming president, town of Elmira; Chris Hart of Town & County Bridge & Rail; and Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery. Town & County Bridge & Rail was a 2024 VISION award recipient. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    (L-R): Justin Burwell of the town of Greenfield; Dan Losquadro of the town of Brookhaven; and Nick DeVito of the town of Somers are presented 1st Year of Service executive committee plaques by Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Theresa Burke of the town of Red Hook and NYSAOTSOH executive committee and Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery. Burke accepted the 2024 Honorary Life Membership award on behalf of Glenn Scofield Sr., town of Fishkill, who was unable to attend. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Susann Hallberg and Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery, who received the President’s plaque. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president, town of Ellery, delivers the outgoing president’s address. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Matt Mustico, NYSAOTSOH 2025 incoming president, town of Elmira, delivers the incoming president’s address. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    (L-R) are Beth Gould of the NYSAOTSOH; Dave Cook of Innovative Surface Solutions; and Megan Osika and Gabby Alston, both of the NYSAOTSOH. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Enjoying a delicious dinner prior to the annual banquet (L-R) are Ruby Moses of the town of Queensbury; Phil Brigandi of Allegiance Trucks; Dan Teague of Navistar; Mark Rizzo of H.L. Gage; Tark Croteau of Trius; and Dave Duell of the town of Queensbury. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Networking at the reception prior to the annual banquet are John Scoones (L) of Gorman Construction ASMG and Bill Bellen of Town & County Bridge & Rail. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Fred Hiffa of the NYSAOTSOH introduces members of the executive committee. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    David Miller, past president (2023) of the NYSAOTSOH and of the town of Lockport, was the emcee of the event festivities. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Robin Van Valkenburgh of Vestal Asphalt receives recognition for his performance on the golf course. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    J.R. Hurlburt of the town of Otego is recognized for his hole-in-one. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)
    Greg Hallberg, NYSAOTSOH 2024 president and the town of Ellery, receives the President’s award. (Photo courtesy of Bright Light Imagery)




