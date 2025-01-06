The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) held its 95th annual conference and educational symposium Sept. 24-27, 2024, at the Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, N.Y, a beautiful resort community located in the hills southwest of Buffalo. The theme of this year's event was "Paving the Way Forward."

To bring value to the event each year, the association brings a wide variety of speakers with diverse backgrounds together for the educational symposium. This year's speakers included Regina Clark of Creative Performance Solutions, who spoke on Building Winning Teams and Managing Conflict; and Mike Farrell of the town of Peru, Phil Sexton and Rob Vopleus, both of WIT Advisers, who gave a presentation on alternatives to road salt in winter maintenance.

Representatives of the NYSAOTSOH provided an overview of funding programs available to municipalities for construction and transportation projects. Members of the New York Pavement Preservation Association provided an overview of pavement preservation treatments, as well as when and how to use them when planning road projects.

A Legal and Regulatory Panel was available for a question-and-answer session. Members of the panel included Joseph Frateschi of Harris Beach PLLC; Lori Mithen-DeMasi, general counsel, Association of Towns of the State of New York; and moderator, David P. Orr, director, NYS LTAP Center, Cornell Local Roads Program.

A Retirement Information Session also was conducted by representatives of the New York State and Local Retirement System followed by a question-and-answer session.

Each year, vendors to highway departments donate to support activities and educational sessions at the convention.

The sponsors for this year's event were:

Diamond: Allegiance Trucks and International Trucks

Allegiance Trucks and International Trucks Platinum: Viking-Cives

Viking-Cives Gold: The Alamo Group and Suit-Kote

The Alamo Group and Suit-Kote Silver: Alta Equipment, Midland Asphalt, Auctions International, Town & Country Bridge & Rail and Tracey Road

Alta Equipment, Midland Asphalt, Auctions International, Town & Country Bridge & Rail and Tracey Road Bronze: Admar Construction Equipment & Supplies, Gorman Construction, Absolute Auctions & Realty, Innovative Surface Solutions, Five Star Equipment, Reed Systems Ltd., Tectonic, GovDeals and VanBortel Automotive Group

Admar Construction Equipment & Supplies, Gorman Construction, Absolute Auctions & Realty, Innovative Surface Solutions, Five Star Equipment, Reed Systems Ltd., Tectonic, GovDeals and VanBortel Automotive Group Supporter: New York Pavement Preservation Association (NYPPA), Gradall and Cattaraugus County Association of Highway Superintendents

This year, sponsorships included:

A corn hole tournament was sponsored by Viking-Cives.

Coffee breaks were sponsored by Absolute Auctions & Realty.

Educational symposiums were sponsored by Suit-Kote.

Breaks and refreshments were sponsored by Five Star Equipment.

President's reception was sponsored by Chemung Supply Corp.

Reception and refreshments were sponsored by Town & Country Bridge & Rail.

Chairlift rides were sponsored by Innovative Surface Solutions.

Annual banquet was sponsored by The Alamo Group.

Entertainment following the banquet was sponsored by Midland Asphalt.

Retirement information session was sponsored by Gorman Construction.

Break with exhibitors was sponsored by GovDeals.

Beverage tour was sponsored by VanBortel Automotive Group.

Golf tournament was sponsored by Auctions International, Allegiance Trucks and International Trucks. P

