Twenty years ago, Joe Lonergan started J & J Equipment with essentially one product —the Tymco line of sweepers — sharing some office space with his dad and brothers who are also in the equipment business. Over the course of the past 20 years, the business has grown tremendously, outgrowing two facilities and experiencing an expansion of product lines.

Today, J & J Equipment is located at 8913 Terex Dr. in Brewerton, N.Y., and its product offerings have expanded beyond Tymco to include:

Aries Industries Inc. – video pipeline and inspection rehabilitation systems;

Loadmaster – refuse vehicles;

Superior Broom – commercial and construction self-propelled road brooms and street sweepers;

SSI Schaefer – roll-out waste and recycling containers;

RC Mowers – remote controlled slope mowers;

Cimline – pothole patching and crack sealing equipment; and

KM International – asphalt equipment including hot box reclaimers and infrared recyclers.

To celebrate 20 years in business, J & J Equipment held an open house July 17 at its facility in Brewerton, featuring door prizes, entertainment, refreshments and product demonstrations. The event also gave customers who have not yet had the opportunity, a chance to tour the recently completed facility.

