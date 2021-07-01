Our Main Office
Thu July 01, 2021 - Northeast Edition #14
Twenty years ago, Joe Lonergan started J & J Equipment with essentially one product —the Tymco line of sweepers — sharing some office space with his dad and brothers who are also in the equipment business. Over the course of the past 20 years, the business has grown tremendously, outgrowing two facilities and experiencing an expansion of product lines.
Today, J & J Equipment is located at 8913 Terex Dr. in Brewerton, N.Y., and its product offerings have expanded beyond Tymco to include:
To celebrate 20 years in business, J & J Equipment held an open house July 17 at its facility in Brewerton, featuring door prizes, entertainment, refreshments and product demonstrations. The event also gave customers who have not yet had the opportunity, a chance to tour the recently completed facility.