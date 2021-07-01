Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

N.Y.'s J & J Equipment Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Thu July 01, 2021 - Northeast Edition #14
CEG


Twenty years ago, Joe Lonergan started J & J Equipment with essentially one product —the Tymco line of sweepers — sharing some office space with his dad and brothers who are also in the equipment business. Over the course of the past 20 years, the business has grown tremendously, outgrowing two facilities and experiencing an expansion of product lines.

Today, J & J Equipment is located at 8913 Terex Dr. in Brewerton, N.Y., and its product offerings have expanded beyond Tymco to include:

  • Aries Industries Inc. – video pipeline and inspection rehabilitation systems;
  • Loadmaster – refuse vehicles;
  • Superior Broom – commercial and construction self-propelled road brooms and street sweepers;
  • SSI Schaefer – roll-out waste and recycling containers;
  • RC Mowers – remote controlled slope mowers;
  • Cimline – pothole patching and crack sealing equipment; and
  • KM International – asphalt equipment including hot box reclaimers and infrared recyclers.

To celebrate 20 years in business, J & J Equipment held an open house July 17 at its facility in Brewerton, featuring door prizes, entertainment, refreshments and product demonstrations. The event also gave customers who have not yet had the opportunity, a chance to tour the recently completed facility.

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

J & J Equipment’s recently completed facility was designed to handle the company’s needs and support its customers well into its next 20 years.
Visitors were encouraged to take a load off their feet, relax and enjoy the view by the J & J goldfish pond.
A live demonstration of RC Mowers featured remote-control operation and rubber-track drive.
The interior of the J & J facility features a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere.
Joe Planeta is the latest addition to the J & J Equipment sales staff. Planeta is handling sales in the eastern part of New York State.
Lunch from the Cluck N Burger food truck, complements of J & J Equipment.
As guests registered for the event, they were given the opportunity to enter drawings and receive door prizes.
George and Carol Lonergan expressed thanks to each and every one of their customers for their support over their 20-year span in business.




Today's top stories

U.S. Supreme Court Rules in Favor of PennEast in Land-Use Suits

Speculation Rife On Cause of Champlain Towers Collapse in Florida

Infrastructure Plan Could Boost Construction

Grand Parkway Infrastructure Links Segments On Massive Texas Highway Job

Industry Professionals Gather at 46th Edition of World of Concrete

Hitachi, ABB Collaborate to Develop Engineless, Full-Battery Rigid Dump Truck

George Harms Construction Leads Jersey's 'River Draw' Initial Construction Phase

VIDEO: Klein Recycling Takes On Scrap World With Atlas



 

Read more about...

Events J & J Equipment New York






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo