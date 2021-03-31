Equipmentdown-arrow
OAIMA Launches Brand New Website, Exclusive Resources

Wed March 31, 2021 - Midwest Edition #7
OAIMA


The Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association (OAIMA) announced the unveiling of its new website: oaima.org. The latest news from OAIMA, upcoming meetings and events and many other exclusive resources available to OAIMA members. This new site will allow OAIMA to bring members more content and more frequent updates.

There are many new features including scrolling news items and features; new tabs with more concise information including, educational, environmental, safety and training sections; and a special section highlighting jobs and training.

OAIMA's year-long sponsors scrolling banner is prominently positioned on the homepage. Members can click on the logos to be directly connected to company websites. Year-long sponsors also will be recognized at all future events and highlighted on OAIMA publications.

The Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association represents and supports the producers, suppliers, equipment and service providers of aggregates, industrial minerals and construction materials across Ohio.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




