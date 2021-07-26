Equipmentdown-arrow
O&G Hosts Students from Meriden Public Schools

Mon July 26, 2021 - Northeast Edition
O&G Industries


O&G Industries recently hosted high school students from Meriden Public Schools at its Southbury, Conn., auarry. The onsite visit and tour, which included students from Maloney High School and Platt High School, is a part of the Meriden Public School's career outreach program.

Fifty students visited the quarry over a two-day span to learn about careers in construction. Quarry Manager Tom Alexon Jr. led the tours, which included opportunities to learn first-hand about careers as equipment operators, commercial drivers, heavy equipment mechanics and in quarry operations.

For more information, visit www.ogind.com.




