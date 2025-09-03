Jacobs secures contract to manage the Port of Long Beach's Pier B rail expansion, boosting on-dock rail capacity and creating local jobs while enhancing environmental sustainability. Project set to complete by 2032.

Jacobs photo The Port of Long Beach

Jacobs announced on Aug. 7, 2025, that it was awarded a contract to provide construction management for the Port of Long Beach's Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility program.

This project is a cornerstone of the port's $2.2 billion program to enhance cargo movement efficiency, reduce environmental impacts and support regional economic development.

The Pier B rail program will transform the existing rail yard, doubling its size from 82 to 171 acres. The project will more than triple the port's on-dock rail capacity, enabling it to handle up to 4.7 million 20-ft. shipping containers annually. The expansion is expected to significantly reduce truck traffic, lower emissions and improve air quality in the surrounding areas.

"As one of the busiest ports in the United States and a major entry point for goods, the Port of Long Beach plays a significant role in international trade and the economy," said Evan Wood, Jacobs executive vice president. "Jacobs' experience in managing large-scale infrastructure projects will deliver enhancements at the port that will expedite cargo movement, reduce shipping costs and contribute to a more resilient supply chain."

Expected to be complete in 2032, the Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility also is set to provide substantial community benefits, including creating more than 1,000 local jobs and contributing to local health and environmental initiatives. By enhancing on-dock rail capacity, the project will help the port further its efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of cargo movement.

"The Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility embodies the core values of the Port of Long Beach, allowing more cargo to move through our marine terminals with greater efficiency and less impacts on the community," said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. "It is also an enormous undertaking with 10 construction contracts to manage. Jacobs has demonstrated its qualifications to help us accommodate this peak workflow, and we're pleased to work with the company to build this new gateway for the nation's container cargo."

Jacob previously has worked on several major infrastructure California efforts, including the Port of San Francisco Waterfront Resilience Program and multiple projects at the Port of Long Beach.

