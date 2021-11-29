List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Odessa's Permian Basin International Oil Show Returns

Mon November 29, 2021 - West Edition #25
CEG


Vermeer Texas-Louisiana personnel were on hand to promote the company’s vacuum excavators, trenchers and horizontal directional drills to the oil industry. L-R are Brad Krueger, Jeff Kuglen, Juan Rangel, Kody Griffin, Mike Young and Micky McCalib.
Odessa's Permian Basin International Oil Show returned to near pre-pandemic attendance figures during its three day run in October, according to Tony Fry, the show's executive director.

"We were very pleased," Fry said. "Based on the parking lots, the attendance was strong. We should be close to 2018 numbers," he added. He did not offer exact attendance figures for the event held October 19-21 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The show, which normally operates on a two year cycle, was not held in 2020. The show in 2018 marked the last gathering of professionals in the construction, production and midstream areas of the industry.

The event will now be held on odd years in October, Fry said.

PBIOS is West Texas' premier oil industry event. The non-profit organization held its first show in 1940 and 2018.

Construction Equipment distributors make up a large portion of the outdoor exhibit area at PBIOS. Dealers with locations in the region report that a majority of their business at those branches are directly related to the oil industry.

ASCO Equipment, Cisco Equipment, Warren Cat, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, Bobcat of Midland-Odessa and Beard Equipment were among the dealers displaying equipment. CEG




