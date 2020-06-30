ODOT, WSDOT Name Key Leader to Head Bridge Program

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee have directed the state DOTs to open the program office to restart work that identifies a bridge replacement solution for this nationally significant corridor.

The Oregon Department of Transportation and Washington State Department of Transportation are excited to announce the appointment of Greg Johnson as the program administrator to lead the bi-state Interstate Bridge Replacement Program office. In this role, Johnson will jointly represent both ODOT and WSDOT to lead program development efforts using a transparent, data-driven process that prioritizes equity and inclusion.

"With his impressive range of technical and leadership experience, we are confident that Greg is the right person to take the helm of this critical program and help bring it to completion," said ODOT Director Kris Strickler. "He has a demonstrated ability to effectively engage stakeholders and successfully deliver major infrastructure projects through complex community dynamics."

"This is one of the most important transportation projects in the country, and we are all committed to seeing it through," said WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar. "Greg's skillset and experience providing strategic leadership and building partnerships to move projects forward will add immeasurably to our ability to deliver this program."

Johnson was selected from a national pool of candidates due to his proven history of effective transportation leadership in both the private and public sectors. This includes over 20 years of service as a senior executive in the transportation industry. Through this work, he has demonstrated the ability to successfully set strategic direction, lead high-performing teams, innovate practices, manage budgets, and strengthen partnerships. He has worked on major infrastructure projects in both Maryland and Michigan, including early involvement on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

Johnson is a licensed professional engineer with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan and a Masters of Public Administration from Western Michigan University. Most recently, he served as a Senior Vice President at WSP USA, one of the nation's largest engineering firms, as the National Director for Construction Management & Services in Michigan. Prior to working in the private sector, he served as the State Highway Administrator for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and as the Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

"I look forward to working with the stakeholders to find solutions to the unique challenges that need to be addressed to move this critical infrastructure project forward," Johnson said. "I am excited to dive in and begin this challenge."

Johnson will assume his duties on July 6 after relocating from Michigan.

About Greg Johnson

As Program Administrator, Greg Johnson will lead the bi-state, multidisciplinary Interstate Bridge Replacement Program team.

In this role, Mr. Johnson will provide the primary leadership to ensure that the program office follows a transparent, data-driven process that prioritizes equity and inclusion.

Greg has a proven history of effective transportation leadership in both the private and public sectors. With his past work on transportation megaprojects, he brings demonstrated expertise in setting strategic direction, leading high-performing teams, modernizing practices and building coalitions.

Greg has worked on major infrastructure projects in both Maryland and Michigan, including early involvement on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project. His leadership helped move the two largest Michigan Department of Transportation mega projects through the environmental processes and into construction – the $1.9 billion I-75 freeway modernization project in the northern suburbs of Detroit and the $2.4 billion I-94 freeway modernization project in downtown Detroit. In Maryland, he was involved in early work on the $6 billion Traffic Relief Plan and led the process that resolved the final construction claims and disputes on the $1.8 billion Intercounty Connector project.

Greg's experience creating and strengthening partnerships includes implementing successful community engagement strategies and working with populations in neighborhoods representing a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds. During his career, Greg has shown his strong advocacy for Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE). Greg spent eight years as a member of the AASHTO standing committee on Highways and four years as a board member on the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials.

Most recently, he served as a Senior Vice President at WSP USA, one of the nation's largest engineering firms, as the National Director for Construction Management & Services in Michigan, where he oversaw six regional team leaders with over 800 total employees. Greg also served as the State Highway Administrator for the Maryland Department of Transportation, and as the Deputy Director for the Michigan Department of Transportation. Greg is a Professional Engineer with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan, and a Masters of Public Administration from Western Michigan Unviersity.