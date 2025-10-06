Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and local leaders broke ground on $36M riverfront redevelopment projects in Ripley, Higginsport and New Richmond. The projects aim to boost economic development, improve access to the Ohio River, and create vibrant spaces for recreation and tourism, funded by the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

Office of Gov. Mike DeWine photo Gov. and First Lady DeWine join community leaders in Ripley to break ground on the Freedom Landing Riverfront Revitalization project.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine joined local leaders Aug. 11 to break ground on three transformational riverfront projects along the Ohio River made possible through the Appalachian Community Grant Program.

Projects in Ripley, Higginsport and New Richmond will spur economic development in downtown districts, improve access to the river and create vibrant spaces for recreation and tourism. DeWine announced the projects in May 2024 as part of the Appalachian Community Grant Program's Wonderful Waterfronts Initiative.

"The Ohio River played a powerful role in shaping our state's history, including the communities built along its banks. With these investments, the river will once again be a driver for new economic development," said DeWine. "These projects will improve the quality of life for people who call Ripley, Higginsport and New Richmond home, as well as create new opportunities to attract businesses, families and visitors."

"These investments are the result of bold ideas and a shared vision to transform some of Appalachia's most proud communities into vibrant destinations where small businesses can grow and people of all ages can create memories that last a lifetime," said Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik. "We asked our local partners to dream big — and they delivered."

In Ripley, DeWine broke ground on the Freedom Landing Riverfront Revitalization project.

Supported by a nearly $16.4 million award, the project will feature an amphitheater and event lawn, festival space, concessions, public restrooms and expanded parking to support downtown activity. A new Freedom Plaza will include the dramatic 30-ft. Freedom Beacon, reinstall the Freedom Monument and honor Ripley's Underground Railroad heroes with new historical markers. Enhanced pedestrian pathways and wayfinding will link the riverfront with Main Street, creating a more walkable, inviting environment that supports tourism, local businesses and overall quality of life.

The project is complemented by the separately funded Freedom Landing boat dock, which will further enhance public access to the river. The effort is funded by a $1.6 million Cooperative Boating Facility Grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, $825,000 from the state of Ohio capital budget, $700,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant and private investments.

In Higginsport, DeWine celebrated the more than $6.3 million investment that will reimagine Slim Sallee Park into a dynamic community and tourism hub along the Ohio River. The redevelopment includes a new fishing pier and overlook, pedestrian walkways, multi-use event space, modern restrooms and an RV campground — reconnecting the village with its riverfront and creating welcoming spaces for residents and visitors.

In New Richmond, DeWine joined local leaders to break ground on the Liberty Landing Redevelopment project.

With nearly $13.5 million in support from the Appalachian Community Grant Program, New Richmond is reimagining its riverfront as a walkable, welcoming destination that highlights the village's historic charm and scenic Ohio River setting.

The project includes a new public marina, an ADA-accessible floating dock system, event space and streetscape upgrades along Front Street, transforming the area into a vibrant hub for festivals, recreation and tourism.

As part of Ohio's Wonderful Waterfronts Initiative, $204 million is being directed to communities in 12 counties to expand access to local waterways, revitalize historic riverfront downtowns and create new opportunities for tourism and recreation. The initiative is funded through the broader Appalachian Community Grant Program, which has committed $500 million to strengthen Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The DeWine Administration spearheaded this investment with support from the Ohio General Assembly in 2022.

