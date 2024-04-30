AustinTexas.gov photo The project will add 75,000 sq. ft. across four levels, encompassing crucial areas such as baggage handling, apron space, concourse capacity and a new mezzanine level.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) celebrated the next major, transformative Journey With AUS expansion project with a ground breaking celebration on April 22. The West Infill and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Checkpoint 3 Expansion ceremonial ground breaking was held at the airport. This marks another pivotal moment in AUS's commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and accommodating the population growth and increased demand for air service in Austin and Central Texas.

This expansion project focuses on increasing space in the Barbara Jordan Terminal and completing the second phase of the new Outbound Baggage Handling System. This initiative will create new areas dedicated to TSA, passenger processing and other amenities, ultimately elevating the overall travel experience for passengers. The project will add 75,000 sq. ft. across four levels, encompassing crucial areas such as baggage handling, apron space, concourse capacity and a new mezzanine level. Additionally, enhancements to mechanical, electrical and IT systems are part of the project to ensure seamless operations and maximum efficiency.

This project, which is partially funded by $15.9 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will open to the traveling public in 2026. Like all projects within the airport's Journey With AUS program, funding does not come from local Austin taxpayer dollars, but from traditional airport improvement funding mechanisms, such as airport cash reserves, current and future airport revenues, future revenue bond proceeds and Federal Aviation Administration grants.

"As Austin grows, so does our airport," said Robert Goode, city of Austin assistant city manager. "Near-term projects like this one will provide much-needed relief on busy days as soon as possible, while we continue to work alongside our airline partners to envision the future of an expanded, modern AUS that will meet the needs of both airlines and travelers alike."

The West Infill project will deliver new features and amenities to the terminal, including:

Six to eight additional security lanes at TSA Checkpoint 3, streamlining the screening process and reducing wait times for travelers;

Completion of the new Outbound Baggage Handling system, which will increase capacity for checked luggage screening, ensuring efficient and timely processing of luggage;

Expanded ticketing counters and kiosks to accommodate the growing number of passengers passing through the airport;

Pursuit of an Austin Energy Green Building (AEGB) 3-star rating, reflecting AUS's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility;

New offices for AUS and TSA staff, providing improved working environments for airport personnel.

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion and improvement at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport," said Ghizlane Badawi, chief executive officer of the Austin Airport and director of the city of Austin Department of Aviation. "As the demand for air travel continues to soar, we remain steadfast in our commitment to enhancing passenger experiences while maintaining current airport operations. We are moving forward with purpose and urgency to ensure that Austin-Bergstrom remains a vital hub for travelers, fostering connectivity and convenience for all who pass through our terminal."

The ground breaking follows enabling construction and coordination for the project that began in fall 2023. One of the most significant changes for travelers during the construction of the West Infill and TSA Checkpoint 3 Expansion has been the closure of the original Checkpoint 3. Checkpoint 3, originally a two-lane checkpoint, closed to travelers in early February. Airport officials worked with TSA to add two lanes to Checkpoint 2 West ensuring no loss of TSA screening capacity or equipment despite the Checkpoint closure.

