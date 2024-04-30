Photo courtesy of Vaughn Construction Vaughn Construction was the general contractor responsible for building the new facility and its upgrades.

Over the past number of years, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has been constructing and renovating many state-owned-and-operated hospitals to provide more mental health services for its growing population.

On April 9, HHSC held the grand opening for the new $357 million replacement hospital at San Antonio State Hospital (SASH).

Photo courtesy of Vaughn Construction

Since 2017, the Texas Legislature has appropriated more than $2.5 billion in funding to replace, renovate and expand state hospitals in Austin, Kerrville, Rusk, Terrell, Wichita Falls, Harlingen, El Paso, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas, as well as building new hospitals in Amarillo and Lubbock.

Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young is very pleased that the new hospital can serve the city, which is rapidly growing.

"We're excited to be able to offer our San Antonio State Hospital patients care in a building that will help facilitate their recovery," she said. "Thank you to those who invested in our state hospitals so that we can give our patients the help they need."

HHSC began construction on the San Antonio State Hospital in April 2020, with the structure completed this spring.

The original hospital, built in 1892, had undergone expansions over the decades to reach 302 beds for patients. The hospital offers inpatient adult psychiatric services to people in over 50 counties throughout South Texas, serving approximately 270 people annually.

The three-story, 454,000 sq.-ft. facility, designed by HKS Inc., features a 300-bed non-maximum-security unit. It features single-person rooms, the use of natural light throughout patient rooms and common areas, and outdoor spaces to promote healing and recovery. The project also renovated another building to add 40 additional beds on campus.

The hospital complex sits on 349.1 acres, with a footprint of 155,000 sq. ft. The design is based on five towers (four for patients and one for administration) and a central area for hospital functions, including patient therapy, courtyards, food service, pharmacy and back-of-house operations.

There are 13 patient units and each has access to multiple exterior courtyards. Parking is provided for 292 vehicles that serve staff and visitors.

The hospital offers a variety of therapeutic, recreational and social experiences to prepare patients for returning to life outside the hospital. The patient complex features a music room, beauty salon, canteen, library, gym, greenhouse, chapel and teaching kitchen.

Financed by state funds, Phase 1 in 2017 had $14.5 million for planning and pre-planning approved by the Texas Legislature in 2017. In Phase 2, lawmakers approved $190.3 million for construction in 2019, followed by an additional $152.4 million approved in 2021.

Photo courtesy of HHSC

"Some existing auxiliary buildings, such as the warehouse, IT and maintenance will continue in their current space," said Jennifer Ruffcorn, an HHS Office of Communications press officer. "SASH continued operation during construction and the new hospital is on the same grounds. We are working with community partners and stakeholders on ways to repurpose the existing structures that will no longer be used as part of SASH to further support and expand the behavioral health continuum of care."

The design of the new SASH has to take in many considerations.

"Designing systems of this size are challenging," said Ruffcorn, "but not any more than would be expected. The building is on a site with a significant slope, so the building was designed with a lower split level to accommodate the slope. The anticipated building structure has a life expectancy of 70 to 80 years — the building envelope has a life expectancy of 40 to 50 years, building systems 25 to 30 years and interior construction 15 to 20 years. The building design is highly energy efficient and incorporates best practices, while also meeting State Energy Conservation Office requirements.

"Regionally available exterior materials such as limestone, brick, glazed brick and glass are used in the building," she added. "Patient Safe mesh screening is used to create secure, non-climbable, courtyard fences."

The main elements of the building — storage, HVAC, heat and power, and other systems — are incorporated into the building with a chiller yard.

The new building is a concrete structure.

"Texas continues working to increase access to behavioral health treatment for Texans across the state," said Gov. Greg Abbott. "In 2017, I was proud to sign a law that approved much-needed funding for the replacement, renovation and expansion of state hospitals in Texas. The newly renovated and modernized San Antonio State Hospital will help ensure hundreds of Texans receive the long-term and short-term care they need to prepare for life outside of the hospital. I thank the Health and Human Services Commission for their dedication to serving Texans in need." CEG

