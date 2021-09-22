Moriah Frame

Moriah Frame, Trinity Miller and Teagan Miller (no relation) are the first recipients of the Connelly/Kreps Memorial Scholarship, awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year. The scholarship was formed by the Offutt Family Foundation to honor Steve Connelly and Mark Kreps, two RDO Equipment Co. leaders who tragically passed away in August 2020.

This first round of the Connelly/Kreps Memorial Scholarship was open to children of RDO Equipment Co. team members who graduated high school and planned to pursue agricultural, construction or business-related postsecondary education. Nearly 20 applications were submitted, representing the entire footprint of RDO Equipment Co., with three recipients chosen:

Moriah Frame graduated from Sebeka High School in Sebeka, Minn., and is attending Ridgewater College for Veterinary Technology. She is the daughter of Amanda Frame, office administrator of MVI in Wadena, Minn.

Trinity Miller graduated from Centennial High School in Gresham, Ore., and is attending Oregon State University for Business — Design and Innovation. She is the daughter of Steve Miller, parts manager of RDO Equipment Co. in Portland.

Teagan Miller graduated from Webster High School in Webster, S.D., and is attending South Dakota State University for Agriculture Leadership and Animal Science with a Research Specialization. She is the daughter of Dale Miller, parts specialist of RDO Equipment Co. in Webster, S.D.

In addition to criteria including academic achievement and extracurricular activities, the scholarship sought to recognize students who exemplified Kreps' and Connelly's work ethic, leadership skills and entrepreneurial spirit. The recipients were selected by an independent scholarship committee and each received a $2,500 scholarship.

"We received so many outstanding applications, very remarkable students, it was difficult for the committee to choose just three," Jean Zimmerman, executive director of the Offutt Family Foundation said. "But what a wonderful problem to have," she added with a smile. "Mark and Steve's families were so impressed by the response and seeing their memory honored in a way that they both would have loved."

The Connelly/Kreps Memorial Scholarship is supported by donations from RDO Equipment Co. manufacturing partners, friends and members of the Fargo, N.D., and Moorhead, Minn., communities where Kreps and Connelly lived and worked, and team members of R.D. Offutt Company, parent company of RDO Equipment Co. In addition to laying the groundwork for the scholarship and establishing it, the Offutt Family Foundation matched all contributions.

