Ohio University receives investment from Kokosing Inc., leading to the naming of The Kokosing Teaching Laboratory at Russ College. The partnership enhances experiential learning in construction management, providing hands-on experiences for students to excel in the evolving construction industry.

Photo courtesy of Ohio University The Charles R. and Marilyn Y. Stuckey Academic and Research Center

Ohio University received a significant investment from Kokosing Inc., which will support facilities and educational resources for experiential learning in construction management at the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

In recognition of their generosity and vision, Ohio University will name the laboratory located in room 116 of the Charles R. and Marilyn Y. Stuckey Academic and Research Center as The Kokosing Teaching Laboratory. This investment will help continue to develop the facility, which serves as a hub for hands-on learning and student projects in construction management education.

"This investment from Kokosing not only supports the future success of our students but also strengthens the foundation of industries that drive our nation's infrastructure," said Ohio University President Lori Stewart Gonzalez. "We are grateful for their generous support, which enhances our ability to offer students hands-on learning experiences that are critical for thriving in today's construction industry."

The Kokosing Teaching Laboratory will serve as a focal point for real-world student projects, positioning the college to explore future developments to meet evolving industry needs. The lab will provide students with invaluable experiences on large-scale construction projects, such as highway infrastructure, foundation slabs, bridges and buildings, allowing them to apply classroom knowledge to practical, industry-relevant projects.

"We are honored and grateful for Kokosing's generous support, which will be instrumental in delivering practical, high-quality experiential learning for our students," said Russ College of Engineering and Technology Dean Patrick Fox. "This investment will help us prepare graduates to meet the needs of a rapidly changing construction sector, which is critical to the growth and infrastructure of our region."

Kokosing Inc., a third-generation, family-owned company based in Westerville, Ohio, is one of the largest contractors in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Recognized for its expertise in tackling complex construction challenges, Kokosing brings a wealth of experience across a wide range of projects, including water/wastewater treatment, industrial manufacturing facilities, transportation infrastructure, power generation, marine and more.

"We are humbled to be able to support Ohio University and the Bobcat students through the naming of The Kokosing Teaching Laboratory facility," said Kokosing co-CEO Bryce Burgett. "When we first heard of Ohio University's plan to create a student project makerspace to serve as the foundation of Russ College's construction management offerings, we were excited to pay it forward by supporting students looking to join the construction industry. Thank you to our OU alumni team members who have made significant contributions to Kokosing during their careers."

This partnership aligns with Ohio University's strategic priorities of fostering industry collaborations that enhance student learning and workforce development in critical sectors like engineering and construction.

The Kokosing Teaching Laboratory will continue to play a vital role in preparing Ohio University students to meet the future needs of the construction industry. As the industry evolves with new technologies, sustainability practices and innovative building techniques, this laboratory will equip students with the practical experience necessary to excel in this dynamic field, paving the way for them to become future construction leaders, the university said.

