The property is designed to be a community gathering place, a commercial hub and a residential community with views of the Wasatch Mountains.

Craig Trottier, president of CenterCal Properties LLC, announced that Okland Construction has been selected to build the 85-acre Mountain View Village Phase II lifestyle development in Riverton, Utah. Okland will begin work immediately on the property that is designed to be a community gathering place, a commercial hub and a residential community with views of the Wasatch Mountains.

"We're very pleased to be working with Okland Construction, which has a wonderful reputation for completing countless outstanding projects in the west, such as City Creek, 11 South Main and Adobe," said Trottier. "We're confident that Okland will bring our vision for Mountain View Village to life with great oversight and skill. We look forward to working with them until completion of the project in 2021."

CenterCal, a full-service commercial real estate company with properties throughout the western United States, has reported that Mountain View Village Phase II will include five pocket parks with unique amenities, a show fountain, a covered market-hall style pavilion with a collection of eateries and common indoor and outdoor seating, a 14-screen movie theater complex, retail stores, restaurants and commercial spaces.

"Okland is very enthusiastic to team up with CenterCal properties on another wonderful project," Okland Construction Project Director Harmon Tobler said. "Our team is always looking forward to delivering a place where the community can come together and have an experience as a family. CenterCal is a trusted partner that shows great respect for not only their business and retail partners, but the community as a whole. Okland Construction is honored to be teamed up with such a fantastic group of individuals on a great project for our company and the Salt Lake community."

Phase I of Mountain View Village is complete and includes a Harmons Grocery Store and Fuel Stop, a variety of more than 35 retailers, businesses and dining choices and a 10-ft. high "Majestic" eagle bronze statue created by renowned sculptor Brian Keith. Phase II will feature additional Norman Rockwell-style bronze sculptures by Keith, honoring the Unified Fire Department, the National Guard and Riverton City Police.

CenterCal's additional lifestyle properties include Station Park in Farmington and Canyon Corners in Park City, and others in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California.

For more information, visit www.centercal.com.