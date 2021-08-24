More than $40,000 in financial assistance has been awarded to 20 students by the Oregon Logging Conference Foundation (OLCF). Each of those recipients represents the next generation of those who will carry on in the logging and forestry industry. Each student qualified to receive this financial assistance to support them in their educational pursuits.

Of special note, recipient Justin Helgren was awarded the Carl Welle Memorial Scholarship. Helgren is studying Forest Management at Oregon State University.

The Carl Welle Memorial Scholarship fund was established to honor Welle, who graduated from Thurston High School and pursued a career as a paramedic until he bought his first D-4 Cat and found his true passion for logging. He turned his passion into owning his own company, Riverridge Excavating and Logging. It is the hope of Welle's family that the recipients of this scholarship will pursue forestry, natural resources, or other careers that involve a life spent working in and enjoying the forests. Welle's family believes this is a way of paying tribute to Carl.

Other students receiving honors include:

Quentin Comus will receive scholarships of $500 from Robert & Carolyn Magathan and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Maya Greydanus will receive a scholarship of $1,500 from the Thompson Foundation;

Carson Forsman will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the OLC Foundation;

Angus Kjos will receive scholarships of $2,000 from Douglas County Forest Products and $1,000 from the OLC Foundation;

Ben Bressel will receive scholarships of $2,000 Pape' Machinery and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Lace-Anna Shiffert will receive scholarships of $2,000 from the Thompson Foundation and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Luke Verley will receive scholarships of $1,000 from Oregon State Implementation Committee and SFI and $2,600 from the OLC Foundation;

Abigail Richards will receive scholarships of $500 Harold & Lory Huffman and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Alexis Helgar received scholarships of $1,000 from Boise Cascade and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Dylan Miller will receive scholarships of $1,000 from Stuntzner and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Justin Helgren will receive scholarships of $2,000 from the Carl Welle Memorial Scholarship, $500 from the OLC Foundation and $1,000 from Oregon State Implementation Committee and SFI;

Elizabeth Kowallis will receive scholarships of $2,000 from Bell Pole and Lumber and $1,000 from the OLC Foundation;

Matthew Scheuber will receive a scholarship of $2,500 from the OLC Foundation;

Zachary Brown will recieve a scholarship of $1,500 from the OLC Foundation;

Brandon Talbot will receive scholarships of $1,000 from Sundance Lumber and $500 from the OLC Foundation;

Joshua Fox will receive scholarships of $1,000 from the Thompson Foundation and $1,000 from the OLC Foundation;

Jacob Mitchell will receive a scholarship of $2,000 from the OLC Foundation;

Karissa Hadermann will receive a scholarship of $1,000 from Starker Forest;

Ayron Katterman will receive scholarships of $875 from Olin & Olin Memorial and $125 from the OLC Foundation.

The OLCF accepts scholarship applications each year, beginning on December 1, with the deadline for submission on April 1 of the following year.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories