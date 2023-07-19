List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Omaha Track Adds Thunder Creek Equipment to Its New Sales Lineup

    Wed July 19, 2023 - Midwest Edition #15
    Thunder Creek Equipment


    Omaha Track, an Omaha, Neb.-based railroad materials, services and equipment provider, has added the Thunder Creek Equipment line of fuel, field service and fleet management solutions to its new equipment sales lineup.

    Thunder Creek Equipment designs and manufactures innovative and premium diesel fueling, service and preventative maintenance solutions that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas and utility construction. This includes the No-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT); the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO); and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

    "We thrive in serving customers who work in unique and challenging environments," said Jeff Peterson, president, Omaha Track. "As we look to build on our core mission of serving customers safely, sustainably and efficiently we believe that Thunder Creek delivers a product that has the ability to achieve those goals and deliver a whole new level of streamlined field fueling and service."

    The Thunder Creek trailer and truck-based solutions are common in many heavy off-road markets, including construction, oil and gas, road and bridge construction, site development and mining.

    "We were drawn to Omaha Track by its reputation and its commitment to successfully serving customers who deal in heavy off-road environments," said Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. "They understand the importance of uptime and proper fleet management, and we look forward to working with the team in Omaha and beyond."

    For more information, visit OmahaTrack.com and ThunderCreek.com.

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




