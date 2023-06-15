The proposed stadium will re-develop areas used by North Alabama baseball, football and soccer, while providing an opportunity to host numerous sporting and non-sporting events. Non- athletic events could include concerts, live performances as well as other academic and community events. (University of North Alabama rendering)

In a unanimous vote June 9, the University of North Alabama (UNA) board of trustees gave its approval to an on-campus, multipurpose stadium project, to be named Bank Independent Stadium, and authorized the next steps for the venue's design and planning process.

The decision came amid an outpouring of philanthropic support for the project. University officials confirm that external fundraising will be the core driver for the development of the new facility on the Florence, Ala., campus.

"As a member of the board who voted to accept the ASUN [Athletics] Conference invitation [in 2016] and move to Division I athletics, it is certainly a milestone for us to be announcing this project," said Will Trapp, president Pro Tempore of the board.

"In many ways, our step up into this higher level of competition was a leap of faith. We held a collective belief that it would be beneficial to the university and the community, but we all knew at some point there would need to be greater investment in facilities if we were going to build on this move."

He added that investment by civic and municipal sources, as well as local businesses and private individuals, have helped the UNA bring its goal one step closer to reality, reiterating the fact that private giving and fundraising have provided a strong foundation of financial support for the stadium project.

"It has taken a long time, but, behind the scenes, a lot of people have been diligent in fundraising and a lot of families and companies are giving specifically to make this investment in our athletic programs," Trapp continued. "Student feedback several years ago was very much in favor of this option, and it speaks volumes that support from our business community has helped us reach the point of being able to bring this project to life."

The multipurpose Bank Independent Stadium promises to have a transformative effect on the UNA campus, the Shoals community and the region, the school said in a news release.

The university calls it the culmination of a vision that began almost 50 years ago and was reinvigorated in 2018 when UNA's President Ken Kitts convened a task force to consider the idea after receiving a resolution from the Student Government Association in favor of an on-campus venue.

"I am thrilled that our partnership with Bank Independent and other donors allows us to move forward with a multipurpose, on-campus stadium so that we may begin to realize next steps and see this long- time goal become a reality," he explained.

New Stadium Another Game-Changer for UNA

The planned stadium will re-develop areas previously used by North Alabama baseball, football and soccer, while providing an opportunity to host numerous sporting and non-sporting events. Non- athletic events could include concerts, live performances and other academic and community events.

"It is a game-changer for football, for athletics, and for the university," said Steve Pierce, a long- time board of trustees member and chair of UNA's Campus Life, Athletics and Diversity Committee.

"As a student from the 1970s, I see the value in having an on-campus stadium. I believe in the positive benefit this project will have on UNA now, once the Bank Independent Stadium is in use, and well into the future."

With the board of trustees vote, Bank Independent Stadium will now enter the design phase, which is expected to last approximately 12 to 18 months. UNA will soon contract with a sports construction firm to formalize the project scope, design and financial strategy.

