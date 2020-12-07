(L-R) are Fred Wickham, The Gorman Group; Kevin Monaghan, O.C.H.S.A secretary; Jim Ransom, Toys for Tots coordinator; Rick Sherman, president of O.C.H.S.A.; and Sam Arcuri, vice president of O.C.H.S.A.

On "Giving Tuesday" this year, leaders representing The Oneida County Highway Superintendents Association presented checks to Toys for Tots program coordinator James Ransom.

A $1,000 check was given from the association and another $60 check was raised by its members at a monthly meeting.

The donation is typically given each year along with a member toy drive at a holiday party. This year the gathering was cancelled due to COVID restrictions however, O.C.H.S.A. was not cancelling its part in providing much needed toys for those in need.

The partnership between O.C.H.S.A and Toys for Tots has helped those less fortunate for more than 10 years.