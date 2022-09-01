List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Orlando Hosts 2022 Landscape Show

Thu September 01, 2022 - Southeast Edition #18
CEG


The Landscape Show 2022 — held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, on Aug. 24 to 26 — was another huge success for construction and landscape management machine dealers in the state of Florida.

The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA), which is the nation's largest and oldest state nursery and landscape associations, hosted the event with this year's theme being "Connect with Nature 2022". The show and all related events, including the educational sessions, were well attended. CEG

(L-R): Dealers and customers come together in the GSE exhibit and included Wayne Keaton and Ray Ferwerda Jr. of GSE; Matt Biegler of Southeast Soils, Okahumpka, Fla.; Tommy Marks, Chris Stewart and Tom Bunton, of GSE; Kris Creeden, Southeast Soils; and Brian Nolan and John Roseberry of GSE. (CEG photo)
John Snyder (L) of Company Wrench, Lakeland, Fla., and Dawn Cook of Bandit Industries, Remus, Mich., were ready for the waves of show attendees to stop by to gain more info on Bandit products on day one of the show. (CEG photo)
Displaying a broad selection of machines offered by Alta Equipment Company in their exhibit area (L-R) are Jorge Correa, Jeff Ohlrich, Saint Currin, Brian McCarty, Alberto Irizarry and Scott Sebastian, and manufacturers reps from Avant Marty Owen and Phil Rice. (CEG photo)
A great looking display of Cat compact machines was on display at the Ring Power booth, and lots of information was conveyed by representatives (L-R) Durham Young, Scott Greenhalgh, Zach Ganger, Garrett Colston and Trevor Juaire. (CEG photo)
Deere products were well represented at the show by the Dobbs Equipment staffers including (L-R) Tyler Young, Augusto Salles, Victor Lara, Alex Huffman and Austin Wilson. (CEG photo)
Morbark’s George Perez (L) enjoys speaking with some of his customers and providing them with info on the newest products in the Morbark lineup of equipment. (CEG photo)
Vermeer Southeast’s Henry Laureano (L) and Josh Petitt had a couple of versatile landscaping machines in their exhibit, including a Vermeer RTX250 trencher and an ATX720 articulated wheel loader. (CEG photo)
Showcasing their JCB and ASV machines (L-R) are Briggs JCB’s Matt Brain, Billy Burr, John Hilberling and Kristian Mahrt, and Tom O’Leary of JCB Inc., Pooler, Ga. (CEG photo)
Front and center with a huge exhibit area and big contingent of representatives from Kubota Tractor Corporation – Florida Coast Equipment were (L-R) Justin Owens, Brooke Rau, Danny Garcia, Billy Berrios, James Anderson, Ruben Castro, Matt Beare, Jeff Hayden, Ken Catalano and Derek Snyder. (CEG photo)




