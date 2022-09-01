Our Main Office
The Landscape Show 2022 — held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, on Aug. 24 to 26 — was another huge success for construction and landscape management machine dealers in the state of Florida.
The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA), which is the nation's largest and oldest state nursery and landscape associations, hosted the event with this year's theme being "Connect with Nature 2022". The show and all related events, including the educational sessions, were well attended. CEG