The Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved a $930M plan for road and bridge improvements in all 77 counties. The County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Plan aims to upgrade infrastructure over the next five years, with projects funded through state, federal, local and tribal sources.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on July 8, 2025, approved the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Plan for Fiscal Years 2026 to 2030.

The updated five-year plan includes nearly $930 million in scheduled upgrades to county roads and bridges outside of ODOT jurisdiction across all 77 Oklahoma counties.

One of the major, newly added projects is a $12.5 million project that includes Congressionally Directed Spending funds and will reconstruct 5 mi. of Oswalt Road and bridge replacement in Love County.

Established by the Oklahoma Legislature, the CIRB Plan targets aging and deficient county infrastructure. Over the next five years, the updated plan aims to replace or rehabilitate 230 county bridges, including 82 structures classified as structurally deficient or functionally obsolete, and improve 422 mi. of county roadways.

"ODOT appreciates the Transportation Commission's continued support and the legislature's commitment to strengthening the county road network," said Tim Gatz, ODOT executive director. "We're proud to partner with county commissioners across Oklahoma to deliver these critical infrastructure projects. They will enhance safety, improve mobility and support economic development statewide."

Administered by ODOT, the CIRB Plan is a collaborative effort involving county governments and the state's eight Circuit Engineering Districts. Projects are prioritized based on need, and funding is coordinated through a mix of state, federal, local and tribal sources. The cooperative structure allows counties to pool resources for large-scale improvements that would be difficult to fund independently.

Since the CIRB Plan began in 2006, it has played a vital role in upgrading the condition and safety of Oklahoma's county road system. The plan is reviewed and updated annually.

Highlights in the plan include:

Cherokee County: A nearly $5 million project over Petitt Creek near Park Hill for bridge replacement and realignment of Indian Road.

Pottawatomie County: A $4.8 million bridge replacement project and widening of 4 mi. of Moccasin Trail Road.

Harmon County: A $12.5 million project to reconstruct 8 mi. of East 1550 Road from State Highway 30 to North 1790 Road.

Woodward County: A $3 million project will continue the reconstruction of 2.5 mi. of East County Road from South County Road. 199 to South County Road 196.

Love County: A $12.5 million project that includes the reconstruction of 5 mi. of Oswalt Road and bridge replacement in Ardmore; this project includes Congressionally Directed Spending funds.

Ottawa County: A $7.2M road and bridge improvement project on South 520 Road and East 120 Road, including a new bridge over Coal Creek in Miami.

