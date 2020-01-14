Owner-Operators Struggle With Strict Rules of AB5

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Owner-Operators Struggle With Strict Rules of AB5

Tue January 14, 2020 - West Edition #2
CEG


The California Trucking Association (CTA) has sued the State of California to block use of the ABC Test for truckers. The lawsuit is waiting for review in federal court.
The California Trucking Association (CTA) has sued the State of California to block use of the ABC Test for truckers. The lawsuit is waiting for review in federal court.

When the California Supreme Court signed Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) into law, things began to look grim for California owner-operators working for trucking companies.

AB5, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, puts strict rules into place regarding the independent contractor status. The status is determined by the ABC Test, which states the following three components:

A: that the worker is free from the control and direction of the hiring entity in connection with the performance of the work, both under the contract for the performance of the work and in fact;

B: that the worker performs work that is outside the usual course of the hiring entity's business; and

C: that the worker is customarily engaged in an independently established trade, occupation, or business of the same nature as the work performed.

Opponents of the law explain that the "B" component will put California's owner-operators out of business because it is impossible for an independent driver working for a trucking company to be performing outside of the hiring entity's business.

This, opponents say, will bring down the many thousands of drivers who have built their businesses following the traditional independent contractor model. These are people who have invested hugely in their businesses, many of whom have been working for decades.

Indeed, many owner-operators in California have already received notification from the carriers they work for, putting the burden of how to proceed on their shoulders. Options given have included, getting their own authority, an expensive endeavor; becoming company drivers which many say, will decrease their income substantially; or move out of the state.

The California Trucking Association (CTA) has sued the State of California to block use of the ABC Test for truckers. The lawsuit is waiting for review in federal court.

In addition, the CTA is reaching out to owner-operators and encouraging them to take action by contacting their state representatives to explain how AB5 is negatively effecting their lives. CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

California Legal TRUCKS