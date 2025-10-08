Ozinga and Spitch partner to upgrade customer support and IT operations with advanced Speech Analytics for real-time reporting and sentiment analysis, boosting efficiency, insights, and paving the way for Virtual Assistant adoption in the ready-mix concrete industry.

Spitch logo

Ozinga Bros. Inc., a fourth-generation, family-owned leader in concrete, bulk materials and logistics solutions, has partnered with Spitch US Corp, the United States subsidiary of Spitch AG, a global provider of Conversational Agentic AI, to modernize its customer support and IT operations with advanced Speech Analytics — laying the foundation for the upcoming Virtual Assistant adoption.

"We deeply value our partnership with Ozinga and see tremendous potential to drive innovation and efficiency at Ozinga and across the ready-mix concrete industry through our Conversational Agentic AI Platform," said Piergiorgio Vittori, CEO of Spitch US Corporation.

Ozinga faced the challenge of delivering real-time reporting and analytics across its distributed contact centers and IT help desks in both English and Spanish. By implementing Spitch Speech Analytics, the company centralized calls and voicemails into a single platform, gaining statistically significant visibility into customer sentiment.

The solution also highlights key 'Wins' — best practices to replicate — and 'Issues' — areas for improvement such as additional agent training or recurring problem topics. These insights not only enhance live agent performance but also uncover opportunities for automation, paving the way for the next phase of Ozinga's innovation journey.

"Spitch's Speech Analytics has empowered us with key insights, enhancing productivity across our contact centers and IT Help Desk while elevating both customer and employee experience," said Keith Onchuck, CIO of Ozinga Bros., Inc.

Key Benefits of Partnership:

• Increased efficiency — Optimized processes and resource allocation based on real customer interactions.

• Actionable insights — Automated reporting on KPIs enables accurate performance evaluation across divisions and business lines.

• Enhanced experience — Sentiment analysis pinpoints service bottlenecks and provides actionable recommendations to improve both service quality and agent productivity. The platform also flags critical calls — such as those with low ratings or customer complaints — enabling faster resolution and a better overall customer experience

• Path to Automation — Analytics highlight opportunities for Virtual Assistant deployment, enabling 24/7 self-service while freeing agents to focus on high value interactions.

For more information, visit spitch.ai/

Today's top stories