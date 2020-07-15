Pacific Hospitality Group, Mortenson Constructing Hyatt

The hotel is just three blocks away from the Phoenix Convention Center and nearby to an array of downtown Phoenix attractions like Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix Art Museum, shopping and restaurants.

Amid the rapidly changing landscape and a recovering Arizona economy, Pacific Hospitality Group and Mortenson recently broke ground on a 238-room, eight-story Hyatt Place hotel in downtown Phoenix.

Pacific Hospitality Group, in partnership with Mortenson, is developing the project. Mortenson is providing development services and is the design-builder with Allen+Philp Partners, the designer. Pacific Hospitality Group will own and manage the hotel.

"The construction of the Hyatt Place Hotel across the street from Phoenix City Hall is a testament to confidence in the resiliency of the Phoenix economy," Christine Mackay, director of Phoenix community and economic development, said in an interview.

"This exciting development is needed to add rooms to the city's hospitality inventory, and it's a statement that Phoenix is a strong market. It's the rare economic developer who can look out her window and see rapidly-occurring changes in a downtown landscape. From my vantage point, I am able to see eight cranes working to add high-rise buildings to downtown Phoenix. There are a half-dozen more I can't see, but know are keeping construction workers busily employed," she added.

Opening in September 2021, the Hyatt Place Phoenix Downtown will bring the brand's intuitive design, casual atmosphere and practical amenities, such as free Wi-Fi and 24-hour food offerings, to the Phoenix area. The hotel's design will emulate the art deco design of the surrounding architecture, located adjacent to the Orpheum Theater. In the heart of downtown Phoenix, the hotel is just three blocks away from the Phoenix Convention Center and nearby to an array of downtown Phoenix attractions like Chase Field, Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix Art Museum, shopping and restaurants. The new facility will be only just a few miles away from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

"Now more than ever, Pacific Hospitality Group is very excited to add our first Hyatt Place to our portfolio and our second hotel asset in Arizona," said Garrett Busch, vice president of Capital Markets for Pacific Hospitality Group. "Our family has been in the hotel business for more than 30 years and we see this development as a testament to our commitment to our team members, guests and communities that our industry will come back from the devastation of Covid-19. We are especially committed to the Arizona market and our budding relationship with the Hyatt brand. The Arizona market, specifically downtown, is a top development market for PHG. We see a lot of potential in the economic diversity of the area, as well as the ASU presence and the scale of offerings in sporting and social events.

"When seeking out a brand for this project, Hyatt was an obvious choice. Hyatt brings a longstanding tradition in excellence in hospitality; and the strength in their loyalty platform, World of Hyatt, will bring value to the diversity of offerings in the area." Busch stated. "Similarly, we could not be more pleased to be partnering with Mortenson on this exciting project. Our partnerships with Mortenson and our long-time lending partner American National Insurance Company, especially in these times, have made this project possible. While this is our first project with Mortenson, this is our 7th ground up development with American National Insurance Company, among many other acquisition financings and refinancing's over our 20+ year relationship."