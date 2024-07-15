Photo courtesy of PacWest Machinery PacWest Machinery and Miller Machinery have combined forces in the Pacific Northwest to offer equipment and services to the aggregate processing industry. The companies represent high-quality suppliers including Metso with the Nordberg HP300 cone crusher, shown here.

PacWest Machinery LLC based in Kent, Wash., announced the purchase of Miller Machinery of Longview, Wash.

Since its formation in 2007, Miller Machinery has served customers in Washington, Oregon and Hawaii who operate rock crushing and screening equipment primarily in quarry and sand and gravel environments.

From six locations across the Pacific Northwest, PacWest Machinery serves customers who own both stationary plants and mobile rock crushing and screening operations. The combination of the two company's resources and an expanded branch network will provide additional benefits to customers across the region who operate in the sand, gravel, aggregates and contractor material processing markets.

"I would especially like to thank our employees for their dedication over the years, and to all the customers who have trusted us to deliver reliable equipment and high levels of product support," said Mike Miller, president of Miller Machinery. "In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to Metso and our other suppliers for helping us develop this business."

As a distributor of Metso, Diester, Tema Isenmann and other suppliers, Miller Machinery has delivered an impressive record of growth by maintaining its reputation for integrity and a high level of customer responsiveness.

"We are excited to welcome the entire Miller Machinery team to our aggregate equipment division at PacWest," said Jolene Logue, president at PacWest Machinery. "We are pleased that Mike Miller is joining PacWest and will continue to be an outstanding resource for customers, colleagues and equipment partners."

PacWest currently is a distributor of rock crushing and screening products from Metso, Masaba, Eagle Iron Works and others.

In parallel with its aggregate equipment division, PacWest also serves the earthmoving, road construction, waste, logging and many other customers from full-service branches in the Pacific Northwest, plus an extensive fleet of mobile service vehicles. The company offers equipment from manufacturers including Volvo, Yanmar, Tymco, Etnyre, Ponsse and others. PacWest Machinery is majority owned by Seattle-based Joshua Green Corporation, a private family company with investments in manufacturing, real estate, consumer goods, warehousing and public securities.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

