Palfinger's new Parts Distribution Center in Huntley, Ill., boosts service speed across North America with a $15 million investment in a modern facility stocking 60,000+ spare parts. The center operates as a hub for service operations, complementing the company's online parts ordering system and focus on innovation to enhance customer support. CEO Andreas Klauser emphasizes the importance of service as a growth driver in North America, aiming to double global service revenue by 2030 and reach $1 billion in revenue in the region by the end of the decade. The grand opening was celebrated at the

Palfinger photo A ceremonial ribbon cutting marked the opening of Palfinger's new Parts Distribution Center, featuring (L-R): Thimo Schulz, L.I.T. CEO; Fokke Fels, L.I.T. chairman of the board; Dave Larson, Palfinger consultant; Gerhard Sturm; Palfinger SVP, global sales and service; Andreas Klauser, Palfinger CEO; Village of Huntley Mayor Timothy Hoeft; Ismael Daneluz, Palfinger vice president of sales and service, North and Latin America; Balthasar Gwechenberger, Palfinger vice president, global after sales; Florian Kaiser, regional director, after sales; and David Kovamees, regional senior manager, spare parts.

Palfinger has officially opened its new North American Parts Distribution Center in Huntley, Ill. The strategic $15 million investment is designed to deliver parts faster, reduce equipment downtime and strengthen service for dealers and customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Strategic Location, Smarter Operations

Located near Chicago's major interstate corridors, O'Hare International Airport and Rockford's cargo hub, the 177,000 sq.-ft. modern indoor space stocks more than 60,000 spare parts for Palfinger's full North America product range, including knuckle boom cranes, bucket trucks, truck-mounted forklifts, service cranes, hooklifts, cable hoists and timber and refuse loaders.

An advanced AutoStore robotic system picks parts with speed and accuracy, enabling faster turnaround and greater reliability. At full capacity, the center is expected to process 75,000 shipments annually in partnership with L.I.T., Palfinger's long-standing global logistics provider.

"Service is a growth driver for Palfinger, and North America is one of our important markets," said Palfinger CEO Andreas Klauser. "The Huntley facility is a major investment in keeping our customers up and running. It's about speed, reliability and demonstrating our commitment and confidence to this region. It's also bringing our global standard of service even closer to our dealers and customers."

Expanding Service Capabilities

The new Parts Distribution Center operates as the central hub for Palfinger's spare parts operations in North America, complementing the company's growing online parts ordering system.

"The new Huntley facility demonstrates how focusing on service and finding ways to better support customers are key strategies for us in North America," said Ismael Daneluz, vice president of sales and service of North and Latin America. "We're pairing this facility with innovations in service delivery, from offering virtual reality training and other digital resources to growing our mobile service fleet. Our focus is simple: get customers what they need when they need it, and keep their equipment working at peak performance."

Opening Celebration

The grand opening coincided with the 2025 Palfinger North America Dealer Conference, uniting close to 200 dealers, partners and company leaders under the motto Connected by Service, Driven by Excellence. Guests toured the facility, experienced live equipment demonstrations and interactive activities, including a virtual reality crane simulator.

Palfinger aims to double its global parts and service revenue by 2030 through targeted investments in service infrastructure worldwide. In North America, Palfinger's goal is to reach $1 billion in revenue by the end of the decade and become the region's top provider of lifting solutions, while setting the standard for service excellence.

