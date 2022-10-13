The show brings together vendors and contractors who make their living from asphalt and concrete paving, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair, and snow removal.

Educational Advisory Board (EAB) members for the National Pavement Expo (NPE) And Conference completed their work this summer, pouring over proposals and selecting compelling educational topics and knowledgeable speakers. It's all part of the run-up to the event, which is scheduled for Jan 25 to 27, 2023 in Charlotte, N.C.

For EAB member Todd Eichholz, owner and CEO of A&A Paving, Roselle, Ill., the process of choosing educational sessions became a bit easier due to a slight shift in submission rules.

"We used to put out a call for speakers and everybody would submit classes they wanted to teach," Eichholz said. "This year we gave guidance on the types of classes that we wanted. These are the topics that we believe can really help contractors move to the next level of their business. We then got to pick the best of that class and really determine the best speakers and the best content."

The show brings together vendors and contractors who make their living from asphalt and concrete paving, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair and snow removal.

Early registration rates are in effect for NPE through Oct. 28, 2022. After that, Advance Rates will be on offer until Nov. 31. Ultimately, the cost of registration amount to a wise investment that can have tangible effects on business, according to NPE.

"Since I started attending NPE, I've grown my business five times the size it used to be, because I've made relationships with other owners and contractors throughout the whole country," Eichholz said.

"These are guys who I can call and I'm texting every single day asking, ‘How did you do this? What worked for you?' I'm learning from guys who have much larger companies and I'm always trying to help guys who are still in the early stages — because I've already made the mistakes. The relationships I've made at NPE, coupled with what I've learned from speakers and equipment manufacturers, is why my company is five times the size it was when I first started attending."

The potent combination of structured educational sessions, show floor interaction and networking events are all in place and a great way to start the kind of relationships that can help the business.

NPE recently announced that a networking party at the Nascar Hall of Fame has been confirmed for Jan. 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. NPE also will introduce the 1st Annual Driveway Games, an area on the expo floor devoted to children-at-heart competitions including three-point shooting, big wheel drag racing and axe throwing.

Porscha Brooks, marketing manager, added "NPE 2023 isn't just serious business, it's serious fun."

Eichholz has a message for contractors who've never made the trip to NPE, or those who have not been back for a few years; Now is the time to gather inspiration, knowledge and contacts.

"Pavement maintenance will always happen," he said. "We're a very important industry and there will always be the need for work. Contractors must learn how to adapt and evolve so they can stay relevant and profitable. That's why you need to come to NPE. If you can't adapt and evolve, you're going to be left in the dust."

While the billions spent on infrastructure don't necessarily filter down to the NPE audience, there's a silver lining that bodes well.

"When there's not a lot of infrastructure and road work, the bigger companies start playing in our sandbox," Eichholz said. "They'll tend to take work very cheaply just to keep busy. If those guys are busy, there's less competition for our type of work. We want to keep those infrastructure guys busy doing what they're best at, and leave the work that we're the best at to us. The Infrastructure Act will keep them busy."

For more information, visit nationalpavementexpo.com.

