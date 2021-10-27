Pat Kelly Equipment Co. celebrated its 45th anniversary with its customers at a barbecue luncheon on Oct. 14, 2021, at its facility at 5920 N. Lindbergh Blvd. in Hazelwood, Mo. In addition to lunch, guests were able to view machines and accessories in Pat Kelly's product line up, as well as talk with members of the sales team and manufacturer representatives.

After paving driveways while attending St. Louis University and his service in the Missouri Army National Guard, Pat Kelly and his brothers began Kelly Brothers Paving Company. The brothers worked on some of the largest paving projects in the state.

In 1976, Kelly purchased the George F. Smith Construction Company, a founding member of the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), and established Pat Kelly Equipment Company. The company's initial offerings were for National Crane, Elliott, STIHL Power Equipment and Bosch. Soon, New Holland Construction, Interstate Trailers and BOMAG joined the lineup.

Due to Kelly's experience as a contractor, he developed strong, loyal relationships through his business model — providing the best value to his customers. Kelly acquired top-quality product lines, hired the best personnel and sought innovative ways to better serve customers.

His son, Brian, grew up learning the industry and worked alongside his father. He witnessed first-hand how to find solutions for customers and is now following in his father's footsteps. He leads and strengthens the company with ground-breaking solutions, dependable after-market support and a commitment to personalized service.

Pat Kelly Equipment Co. is proud to serve as a one-stop-shop for those who work in the industry. As the company continues to evolve, its dedication to its customers does not waver.

Pat Kelly Equipment carries products from American Pneumatic, Atlas Copco, Belshe Trailers, Bil-Jax, Blount, BOMAG, Bosch, EDCO, Elliott Equipment Company, Epiroc, Genie, Husqvarna, Interstate, Kenco, Koshin Pumps, Generac Mobile Products, Manitowoc, MBW Inc., Multiquip, New Holland Construction, National Crane, Oztec, Paladin, Pettibone, Shark Washers, STIHL Power Equipment, Sullivan Palatek, Tsurumi Pump, Virnig and Wacker Neuson.

