Pat Kelly Equipment Co. Holds 45th Anniversary Celebration

Wed October 27, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
Katherine Petrik – CEG Editorial Assistant


Pat Kelly Equipment Co. celebrated its 45th anniversary with its customers at a barbecue luncheon on Oct. 14, 2021, at its facility at 5920 N. Lindbergh Blvd. in Hazelwood, Mo. In addition to lunch, guests were able to view machines and accessories in Pat Kelly's product line up, as well as talk with members of the sales team and manufacturer representatives.

After paving driveways while attending St. Louis University and his service in the Missouri Army National Guard, Pat Kelly and his brothers began Kelly Brothers Paving Company. The brothers worked on some of the largest paving projects in the state.

In 1976, Kelly purchased the George F. Smith Construction Company, a founding member of the Associated Equipment Distributors (AED), and established Pat Kelly Equipment Company. The company's initial offerings were for National Crane, Elliott, STIHL Power Equipment and Bosch. Soon, New Holland Construction, Interstate Trailers and BOMAG joined the lineup.

Due to Kelly's experience as a contractor, he developed strong, loyal relationships through his business model — providing the best value to his customers. Kelly acquired top-quality product lines, hired the best personnel and sought innovative ways to better serve customers.

His son, Brian, grew up learning the industry and worked alongside his father. He witnessed first-hand how to find solutions for customers and is now following in his father's footsteps. He leads and strengthens the company with ground-breaking solutions, dependable after-market support and a commitment to personalized service.

Pat Kelly Equipment Co. is proud to serve as a one-stop-shop for those who work in the industry. As the company continues to evolve, its dedication to its customers does not waver.

Pat Kelly Equipment carries products from American Pneumatic, Atlas Copco, Belshe Trailers, Bil-Jax, Blount, BOMAG, Bosch, EDCO, Elliott Equipment Company, Epiroc, Genie, Husqvarna, Interstate, Kenco, Koshin Pumps, Generac Mobile Products, Manitowoc, MBW Inc., Multiquip, New Holland Construction, National Crane, Oztec, Paladin, Pettibone, Shark Washers, STIHL Power Equipment, Sullivan Palatek, Tsurumi Pump, Virnig and Wacker Neuson.

For more information, visit patkelly.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Brian Kelly Sr. (R), president of Pat Kelly Equipment Co., welcomes long-time customer Jim Gittemeier of G&S Construction and Farms.
(L-R): The Kelly Family — Brian Sr., his daughter, Maura, and son, Brian Jr., — show off this “It’s the Luck of the Irish” advertisement from the ‘70s.
Pat Kelly Equipment Company’s long-time (42 years) parts and showroom manager, Tony Bossi, shows off the STIHL GS 461 Rock Boss saw equipped with the newly-engineered diamond blade chain ideal for cutting duct tile iron pipes for utility work.
John Wiegand, parts specialists of Pat Kelly Equipment, fills a parts order for Ricky Schmuck of Arrow Boring Inc.
James Odum (C), retired of Pat Kelly Equipment Co., is welcomed to the 45th anniversary lunch by Brian Kelly Sr. (L) and Brian Kelly Jr.
Doug Barton (L) and Andy Gates of R & S Tower Services of Florissant, Mo., stand with their new NBT 50 L National Crane boom truck mounted on a Peterbilt chassis on display at the event.
Jeff (L) and Sean Williams of McWilliams Service Inc. stopped by to congratulate everyone at Pat Kelly Equipment on their 45th anniversary.
(L-R): Dan Christian of Pat Kelly Equipment Co. welcomes Josey Carbrey and Glenn Adams of Leonard Masonry to the 45th anniversary lunch.
(L-R): John Dickey of New Holland Construction; John Gittemeier of G & S Construction and Farms; and James Sherwood of New Holland Construction, discuss the New Holland 320 skid steer in the backdrop.
Long-time Pat Kelly Equipment Co. customers Steve and Diane Kelly of Green Space Sewer and Water join in on the 45th anniversary celebration.
(L-R) are Brian Kelly Jr. of Pat Kelly Equipment Co.; Elmer Teson of Teson Landscaping; and Jerry Specker of Pat Kelly Equipment Co.
Ready to answer customer questions about these Husqvarna saws are Ethan Jones (R) and Rick Dorsey, both of Husqvarna Construction Products America.




