PCL Construction's Special Projects Division achieved a record 270 new projects worth $500 million in 2024. The focus on smaller, specialized projects in various sectors drives their success, with plans to expand in 2025. Notable projects include upgrades at Four Seasons Maui and UCLA, as well as other critical infrastructure improvements. Future growth and community impact remain key priorities.

Photo courtesy of PCL Construction The James River Bridge Cable Replacement project involved replacing 80 main counterweight ropes and 8 auxiliary counterweight ropes over two, 100-hour allotted periods.

2024 has been a record-breaking year for PCL Construction's Special Projects Division, which secured nearly 270 new projects, amounting to approximately $500 million in new work — its highest ever.

This achievement underscores the division's pivotal role within one of North America's largest general contractors, delivering specialized small-contractor services in the buildings, civil and industrial sectors.

Tackling projects valued between $10,000 and $15 million, the division's guiding principle — "compact, complex, quick and competitive" — enables clients to leverage the resources and expertise of a major contractor, tailored to the demands of smaller, fast-paced projects.

Looking ahead to next year and the anticipated uptick in smaller-scale projects — spanning various market sectors, including hospitality, education, nonprofit organizations, civil infrastructure and data centers — PCL plans to strategically expand its Special Projects Division in 2025 across the United States. To support this anticipated growth, the company plans to expand its Special Projects workforce by at least 25 percent in the next three to five years.

"Our network of close to 20 local offices and over 4,000 employees across the United States equips us to offer the specialized attention and flexibility of a ‘local contractor,' while also leveraging the extensive resources of a major construction company," said Sean Barnes, vice president of special projects of PCL. "This unique combination allows us to handle the intricacies of phasing and working within occupied spaces, ensuring that business continues as usual for our clients."

As the economic landscape remains uncertain, PCL's Special Projects Division has emerged as a key contributor to the company's success. These smaller projects not only allow for quick-turnaround work but also provide vital infrastructure to local communities. Whether it's performing seismic upgrades at a university or renovating a nonprofit to better serve the community, PCL ensures each project is both impactful and efficiently executed.

Some of PCL's notable Special Projects awarded in 2024 include:

Four Seasons Maui upgrades: Nordic PCL Construction is enhancing the Four Seasons Resort Maui with a new sushi bar and lobby, as well as upgrades to two model rooms and the Maile Presidential Suite in Maui, Hawaii.

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Mid-Wilshire Parking Structure seismic upgrades: Seismic upgrades and code-required corrections will take place for UCLA's Mid-Wilshire parking structure in Los Angeles.

Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center renovation: Renovations include remodeling the third and fourth floors and adding an ADA-accessible tenant entrance on the second floor in Minneapolis, Minn.

Flexential Chaska Data Center upgrades: Phase five of the project will accommodate increased demand and includes significant upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and electrical infrastructure in and around the facility. It is located in Chaska, Minn.

Lake Mary Water Treatment Plant Sedimentation Basin Improvement: Rehabilitation, removal and replacement of the major mechanical and electrical equipment associated with the sedimentation and flocculation basins will take place at the plant in Flagstaff, Ariz.

Looking ahead to 2025, PCL's Special Projects Division is well-positioned to continue addressing the needs of communities across the United States, delivering projects that are lean, flexible and designed to meet the needs of local communities.

For more information, visit PCL.com.

Today's top stories