PennDOT is displaying plans online for 3 Dauphin County bridge projects to be bid in one contract. Projects include replacing bridge decks, box beams and conducting roadway pavement reconstructions. Construction expected to start in 2027. Public can view and comment on plans on PennDOT District 8 website.

PennDOT map Highway 209/Main Street bridge superstructure project over Wiconisco Creek in Lykens.

To give the general public a look at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) plans to build three new roadway bridges in Dauphin County, the agency on Sept. 8, 2025, began displaying the project designs on its website.

The trio of bridges, to be bid in one construction contract, are located in and around Lykens Borough, north of Harrisburg. Separate displays for each bridge are available to view online at www.PennDOTDistrict8.com, with a public comment accepted through Oct. 8, the department noted.

The replacement projects include:

• the U.S. Highway 209/Main Street bridge superstructure project over Wiconisco Creek in Lykens Borough and nearby Wiconisco Township;

• the Pa. Highway 4013/Powells Valley Road bridge superstructure project over Rattling Creek in Jackson Township; and

• the Pa. 4013/Market Street bridge superstructure project over Rattling Creek in Lykens.

Located on the eastern border of Lykens, the U.S. 209/Main Street bridge over Wiconisco Creek has several structural deficiencies, and PennDOT is planning to build a much more sustainable crossing.

The proposed work includes replacing the existing bridge deck and adjacent box beams with spread box beams, repairing bridge abutments, performing a full-depth roadway pavement reconstruction at the bridge's approaches and installing updated sidewalks at the structure's approaches and across the span.

PennDOT said the proposed roadway width will be similar to that of the existing conditions with 12-ft. travel lanes. In addition, the shoulders will be updated to a width of 7 ft. on the upstream side, and 7-ft.-8-in. on the downstream side. Plans also are in place for the proposed sidewalk width to be 5-ft.-11-in.

Nearby, the Pa. Highway 4013/Powells Valley Road bridge in Jackson is located roughly a mile south of Lykens. The purpose of this project is to provide a sustainable crossing, while also addressing existing bridge deficiencies, according to PennDOT.

Once a prime contractor is chosen, crews will replace the existing bridge deck and adjacent box beams with spread box beams, a new bridge deck, make bridge abutment repairs, conduct a full depth roadway pavement reconstruction at the approaches and upgrade guide rails to current standards.

The proposed roadway width will be much like what currently exists with 10-ft. travel lanes and an expansion of the highway's shoulders to a uniform 6-ft.-8-in. width.

The third project planned by PennDOT in Dauphin County is the effort to replace the bridge over Rattling Creek along Pa. 4013/Market Street in the south end of Lykens.

Like the other two, this project also will create a modern structure across the stream and guard against the problems that exist at the current bridge.

Crews will replace the old bridge deck and adjacent box beams with spread box beams, a new deck, perform abutment repairs and make a full depth roadway pavement reconstruction at the bridge's approaches. The proposed roadway width will remain the same, but the existing sidewalk on its east side will be replaced and expanded.

If all goes to plan, PennDOT said that it expects the construction on all three of these bridges to begin in the spring or summer of 2027 and be completed later that same year.

The transportation agency noted that the reason the Dauphin County highway bridge plans are being displayed is to introduce the projects to the public so that they may review and comment on the projects.

The information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website and clicking "Projects Near You" listed on the left side of the page, then District 8 Projects, followed by the name of either of the three replacement projects.

