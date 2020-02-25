Performance Truck Relocates to Bryan

To enhance the customer experience and accommodate for increased growth in the Bryan-College Station area, Performance Truck recently relocated to a newly constructed $7 million facility.

The 53,000 sq.-ft. building features a 24-bay service department that provides truck diagnosis within two hours through Kenworth PremierCare. The dealership's 15,500 sq.-ft. warehouse and mezzanine space is dedicated to parts storage to support the needs of local fleets and truck operators travelling through the area. The facility also features a 6,000 sq.-ft. visual parts and merchandising display.

Located on 10 acres, Performance Truck — Bryan provides plenty of space for truck operators to maneuver and park their truck and trailer combinations.

"With a new and larger facility, we will offer better service and accommodate for the growing demands of our customer base and those passing through the greater Bryan-College Station area," said Dayne Yeager, Performance Truck chief executive officer. "We look forward to the opportunity to offer an enhanced customer experience."

Performance Truck — Bryan is located at 5013 E. Highway 21 in Bryan, less than one mi. away from its previous facility.

The dealer group also operates eight other full-service dealerships in Buda, Baytown, Beaumont, Brookshire, Cleveland, Houston, Lufkin, and Victoria, and a parts-only store in Jasper.

