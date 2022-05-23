The Cary-Lift 204i features an overhead lift arm design, giving the operator full front visibility when lifting or transporting loads.

The Pettibone Cary-Lift 204i rough terrain forklift can be equipped with a scrap baler attachment for handling debris and materials in demolition and recycling applications.

The machine is purpose-built to deliver numerous safety and performance benefits, according to the manufacturer.

The Cary-Lift 204i features an overhead lift arm design, giving the operator full front visibility when lifting or transporting loads — a sharp contrast to the lift arms on wheel loaders, which are located directly in front of the vehicle. Additionally, Cary-Lift forks are capable of tilting down 90 degrees for specialized lifting tasks.

The 204i is powered by a 200-hp Cummins QSB6.7 Tier IV diesel engine with DOC and SCR aftertreatment. The unit includes an engine-driven fan, cooling package and engine block heater as standard equipment.

The machine provides a maximum load capacity of 20,000 lbs. and max lift height of 16 ft. Offering 4-wheel drive with 2-wheel, 4-wheel and crab hydraulic power steering modes — and with the wheelbase limited to just 12 ft. — the 204i can achieve a turning radius of 21 ft. 6 in.

Unlike forward-reaching articulated loaders, the Cary-Lift's heavy-duty, solid steel frame design allows it to take full loads into sharp turns without sacrificing load capacity or stability, according to the manufacturer.

Hydraulic frame sway control and side shift capabilities further stabilize loads by leveling the lifting frame when driving on uneven ground. The sway cylinder moves 7 degrees both right and left of center. Dual joysticks provide intuitive controls to efficiently shift gears and control the hydraulics.

An optional feature for the Cary-Lift 204i is X-Command, a new Pettibone telematics program that offers real-time access to machine data, thereby saving time, money and hassle for equipment owners and maintenance technicians.

For more information, call 906/353-4800 or 800/467-3884, or visit www.gopettibone.com.

