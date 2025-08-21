Philippi-Hagenbuch reduces lead times by stocking popular water tank sizes for Caterpillar 730 trucks. In-stock tanks ship in 2-3 days, feature essential options and are made with durable materials for long-lasting performance. Company plans to expand in-stock options for other haul truck models.

Philippi-Hagenbuch photo Philippi-Hagenbuch announced it is now stocking one of its most in-demand sizes of HiVol water tanks fit for the popular Caterpillar 730 articulated haul truck.

Customers who invest in an in-stock water tank can get water trucks on the job site quickly with a significantly reduced lead time compared to a fully customized water tank. While custom options can take months to manufacture, the in-stock tanks, equipped with all the essential features, typically ship in two to three business days.

"Philippi-Hagenbuch's main focus has long been to fully customize solutions, so customers have the perfect fit for their equipment and operational needs," said Josh Swank, Philippi-Hagenbuch chief growth officer. "While that remains our priority, there are some popular products that require few variations. In those cases, where customers want and need virtually the same thing, we can serve them better by stocking the product and being able to deliver it in a matter of days at a budget-friendly cost."

The 7,000-gal. water tanks fit for the Caterpillar 730 offer enhanced safety and maximum hauling capacity, according to Philippi-Hagenbuch. Each in-stock water tank is fitted with Philippi-Hagenbuch's essential options for this model of truck, including two spray heads, a 1,500-gal.-per-minute (gpm) pump, a sight gauge for knowing the water level, a main tank drain, PHIL's patented and proprietary soft-start/soft-stop valve to protect the pump motor and the necessary plumbing for a water cannon if customers choose to add one.

Each spray head has a rated flow of 300 gpm, so customers have room for further customization while ensuring the pump can push water to all components. Standardizing these features gives customers a fully loaded, durable and cost-effective water tank that can get to work within a week of purchasing.

Philippi-Hagenbuch engineers all of its water tanks to achieve the lowest possible center of gravity and greatest possible hauling capacity, unlike traditional round and trapezoidal tanks, which typically only use 80 percent of the truck's capacity to prevent churning, according to Philippi-Hagenbuch.

Philippi-Hagenbuch water tanks feature internal baffles to compartmentalize the water to minimize surging and increase the truck's stability. As with all Philippi-Hagenbuch water tanks, the in-stock model is made with Hardox 450 steel, which is more than 300 percent harder and more corrosion-resistant than the steel used in most other water tanks on the market, resulting in a significantly longer water tank life, according to Philippi-Hagenbuch.

The water tanks' patented design minimizes confined space issues and provides easy maintenance access by incorporating full-sized exterior and interior access doors, as well as access points at the top of the tank. Their flat-top design provides a walkway for personnel when they need to access the top of the tank.

Components also are designed to be maintenance friendly. Philippi-Hagenbuch's spray heads are electric and rebuildable so if one were to jam, for instance, operators can stop the truck, loosen and remove the spray head, replace it and get back to work quickly to avoid extensive downtime. If the same were to happen to a welded spray head, they would experience at least a couple of hours of downtime.

While currently stocked for the Caterpillar 730, Philippi-Hagenbuch plans to expand its in-stock water tank options to include models compatible with Volvo A25 and A30 and Komatsu HM300 haul trucks by the end of 2025.

Philippi-Hagenbuch continues to offer fully customized water tanks from 6,000 to 60,000-plus gal. for customers with different makes and models of haul trucks.

