Pinnacle Cranes, the dealer of Link-Belt cranes and Manitex boom trucks in North Carolina and South Carolina, is moving to Midland, N.C.

Vannoy Construction is in the process of building the new headquarters and the shop will be open later this summer.

Pinnacle is consistently named a top five dealer by Link-Belt and offers new crane inventory and maintains a large rental fleet along with having an experienced parts and service team.

For more information,visit www.pinnaclecranes.com.

