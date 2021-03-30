Equipmentdown-arrow
Pinnacle Cranes Moves to Midland, N.C.

Tue March 30, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Pinnacle Cranes


Pinnacle Cranes, the dealer of Link-Belt cranes and Manitex boom trucks in North Carolina and South Carolina, is moving to Midland, N.C.

Vannoy Construction is in the process of building the new headquarters and the shop will be open later this summer.

Pinnacle is consistently named a top five dealer by Link-Belt and offers new crane inventory and maintains a large rental fleet along with having an experienced parts and service team.

For more information,visit www.pinnaclecranes.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




