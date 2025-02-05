PIRTEK expands services in Texas with more than 30 locations, serving customers promptly with an advanced dispatch system. Franchise owner Jeff Brilliott prioritizes customer needs, family business ethos, around-the-clock availabilit, and plans for further growth in the state.

PIRTEK photo Glenda and Jeff Brilliott

The increasing demand for reliable hydraulic and industrial hose services in the Lone Star State has helped fuel remarkable growth for PIRTEK, a national leader in the hydraulic hose industry.

The company now boasts more than 30 locations in Texas, with more than 20 independent franchise owners.

One such entrepreneur is Jeff Brilliott, who has turned his prior experience as a business development manager for PIRTEK USA into two thriving PIRTEK locations in the Austin area.

In 2020, Brilliott and his wife Glenda bought their first PIRTEK franchise, which initially operated as a mobile-only service.

"We started small, with just a few vans and a storage unit," Brilliott said. "But we had a vision to build something bigger."

That vision became reality when he expanded the operation to include a Service & Supply Center just a year later in Pflugerville. Since then, he has added another mobile franchise, serving Brushy Creek, Texas.

"We're proud to be part of PIRTEK's growth in Texas, which has been significant over the past year," Brilliott said. "It's exciting to see the PIRTEK brand thriving in a state with so much industry and opportunity."

PIRTEK USA and its independent franchise owners put a huge focus on customer service. One key element that sets it apart is its advanced dispatch system, which provides customers real-time updates on technician arrival times and job progress.

"Our goal is always to minimize downtime for our customers," Brilliott said. "Whether it's a quick replacement or an emergency job, we're there when they need us most."

Personal Touch

"I make it a point to know my customers and understand their needs," Brilliott said when asked what makes his franchise special. "There's nothing more rewarding than seeing a customer's operation back up and running because of the work we do.

Brilliott's passion for the industry drives his dedication to excellence.

"I love this business because it's about solving real problems and keeping things moving," he said. "The relationships we build with customers are what makes this work so meaningful."

The Brilliotts operate their PIRTEK franchises as a family business, managing a team of nine employees.

"We're a small but mighty team," Brilliott said. "Everyone here understands the importance of what we do, and we're all committed to doing it well."

He said staying hands-on in the business, visiting job sites and working alongside his team keeps him in touch with his customer's needs.

"Being out in the field keeps me connected to both the work and the people we serve," he added.

One of PIRTEK's strongest advantages is its around-the-clock availability.

"Downtime is the biggest killer for our clients," Brilliott said. "Whether it's midnight or a Saturday morning, we're there to get them back up and running."

The service doesn't stop at mobile services. Customers also can visit Brilliott's Service & Supply Center location for quick, in-house solutions.

"We offer flexibility," Brilliott said. ‘Whether the customer wants us on-site or needs to save time by visiting us, we're ready."

He believes PIRTEK's success in Texas is just the beginning.

"As more businesses discover what we offer, I'm confident the PIRTEK name will become synonymous with efficiency and reliability across the state," he said.

With plans to open another Service & Supply Center, Brilliott is focused on continuing to grow PIRTEK's presence in Texas.

"This business is about people," he said. "Whether it's my team, my customers or the franchise network, it's the relationships.

Today's top stories