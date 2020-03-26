PIRTEK Love Field Moves to New Location in Dallas

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

PIRTEK Love Field Moves to New Location in Dallas

Thu March 26, 2020 - West Edition #7
PIRTEK


Stuart Morrison, new owner of PIRTEK Love Field. (PIRTEK photo)
Stuart Morrison, new owner of PIRTEK Love Field. (PIRTEK photo)

PIRTEK Love Field recently announced a new location change for one of its facilities, effective immediately. The new Service & Supply Center opened its doors at 2126 Irving Blvd., Dallas.

"Our goal is to keep providing the outstanding customer service that people associate with the PIRTEK name," said Stuart Morrison, new owner of PIRTEK Love Field. "PIRTEK's locations are well-positioned to provide comprehensive coverage to industries all around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This location will continue to be an important segment of that coverage."

The only franchise brand of its kind in the United States, PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK USA team members are available 24/7 to provide onsite repairs to hydraulic and industrial hoses, due to the company's specially equipped mobile service vehicles. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, including 93 in the United States.

Morrison recently opened PIRTEK Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas, also in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Additionally, he has been the owner of PIRTEK Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia, for the past nine years. He relocated to the United States from Australia in 2019.

In addition to PIRTEK Love Field and PIRTEK Grand Prairie, PIRTEK Plano South also serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. With three locations and nine mobile service vehicles, PIRTEK provides comprehensive coverage to local businesses in need of hose replacement service, with an ETA of one hour, 365 days a year.

Among the most active industries, PIRTEK Love Field serves the construction business. "This area is so busy with construction activity; so much building is going on," Morrison said. "Our round-the-clock hose services are available to support that activity, in addition to all the other area businesses that depend on hydraulics and pneumatics. We're here for them."

PIRTEK locations have served the DallasFort Worth area for more than a decade. The center's new phone number is 469/460-7111. For more information, visit pirtekusafranchise.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Pirtek TEXAS