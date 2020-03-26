PIRTEK Love Field Moves to New Location in Dallas

Stuart Morrison, new owner of PIRTEK Love Field. (PIRTEK photo)

PIRTEK Love Field recently announced a new location change for one of its facilities, effective immediately. The new Service & Supply Center opened its doors at 2126 Irving Blvd., Dallas.

"Our goal is to keep providing the outstanding customer service that people associate with the PIRTEK name," said Stuart Morrison, new owner of PIRTEK Love Field. "PIRTEK's locations are well-positioned to provide comprehensive coverage to industries all around the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This location will continue to be an important segment of that coverage."

The only franchise brand of its kind in the United States, PIRTEK USA specializes in hydraulic and industrial hose services through its locations throughout the country. PIRTEK USA team members are available 24/7 to provide onsite repairs to hydraulic and industrial hoses, due to the company's specially equipped mobile service vehicles. PIRTEK boasts more than 400 franchise locations in 23 countries around the world, including 93 in the United States.

Morrison recently opened PIRTEK Grand Prairie in Grand Prairie, Texas, also in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Additionally, he has been the owner of PIRTEK Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia, for the past nine years. He relocated to the United States from Australia in 2019.

In addition to PIRTEK Love Field and PIRTEK Grand Prairie, PIRTEK Plano South also serves the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. With three locations and nine mobile service vehicles, PIRTEK provides comprehensive coverage to local businesses in need of hose replacement service, with an ETA of one hour, 365 days a year.

Among the most active industries, PIRTEK Love Field serves the construction business. "This area is so busy with construction activity; so much building is going on," Morrison said. "Our round-the-clock hose services are available to support that activity, in addition to all the other area businesses that depend on hydraulics and pneumatics. We're here for them."

PIRTEK locations have served the DallasFort Worth area for more than a decade. The center's new phone number is 469/460-7111. For more information, visit pirtekusafranchise.com.