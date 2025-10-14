PIRTEK USA achieved record-breaking growth in Q3 2025 with 22 new territories and 7 new openings nationwide. The brand expanded into New Hampshire and Kansas, now operating in 33 states. Franchise model success and essential industry role drove historic quarter, along with rise in national recognition. Future goal: serving all 50 states by 2026.

PIRTEK USA achieved its strongest quarter for territory sales to date in Q3 2025.

The brand signed 22 new territories and opened seven new locations nationwide, extending its reach into New Hampshire and Kansas for the first time. PIRTEK now operates in 33 states and Puerto Rico, advancing toward its goal of serving all 50 states.

New PIRTEK openings this quarter include Leesburg, Va., Baton Rouge, La., Royse City, Texas, Dayton East, Ohio, North Charleston, S.C., Kansas City, Mo. and Overland Park, Kansas. Franchise agreements spanned coast-to-coast markets, including Charlotte, Richmond, Miami, Mobile, Pensacola, Brownsville, Phoenix, Savannah, Hilton Head and San Jose.

"This was a historic quarter for PIRTEK," said Kim Gubera, CEO of PIRTEK USA. "Our record-breaking growth reflects both the strength of our franchise model and the essential role PIRTEK plays in keeping America's industries moving. Our current franchise owners continue to ensure that our brand remains the number 1 provider of hydraulic services in the U.S. We're proud to welcome this incredible group of new owners into the PIRTEK network, including veterans, family-run teams and experienced executives."

Among PIRTEK's newest owners is Ernani Ferrari, a former technology and manufacturing executive and entrepreneur, who will open PIRTEK Manchester, marking the brand's debut in New Hampshire. Ferrari was drawn to PIRTEK's essential, B2B model and sees the brand as a strong opportunity to build a lasting business aligned with America's industrial growth.

"PIRTEK stood out as a proven and scalable business model," said Ferrari. "I saw firsthand the demand for reliable hose solutions in the manufacturing industry, and I knew PIRTEK was a perfect opportunity to combine my experience with a system that supports long-term growth."

PIRTEK also celebrated a rise in national recognition, climbing to number 109 on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, up eight spots from last year. As the brand looks ahead to Q4, PIRTEK remains focused on strategic expansion with a goal of closing the gap toward all 50 states in 2026.

PIRTEK provides unmatched hydraulic and industrial hose service through its 1-hour ETA and 24/7/365 on-site emergency service. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, marketing support and a turnkey system designed to help entrepreneurs from any background succeed.

