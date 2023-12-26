Photo courtesy of Airbus Airbus officially launched production of A220 aircraft at its newly constructed Final Assembly Line hangar in Mobile, Ala., in May 2020.

New investments by key players in the Mobile aerospace cluster are setting the stage for future growth in what has become a major production hub for the global aviation industry, according to Made in Alabama, the news site for the state's Department of Commerce.

Airbus Americas, headquartered in Herndon, Va., is increasing its investment in the final assembly line for its A220 passenger aircraft at its Mobile engineering and manufacturing facility by an additional $18.8 million, the city's chamber of commerce said. The company's investment in jigs, tools and manufacturing machinery will likely provide a significant boost to its current operations in the city.

Six years ago, Airbus first announced plans for an A220 aircraft factory in Mobile before officially opening the model's final assembly line in May 2020. This past September, the company celebrated the 50th A220 built at the facility.

Next up for Airbus is breaking ground on its A220 expansion in January, the Mobile Chamber told Made in Alabama.

"Since Airbus announced its plans to make Alabama its U.S. industrial home, it has been in constant growth mode in Mobile," noted Greg Canfield, secretary of the state's Department of Commerce. "This continuous [growth] is made possible by the company's skilled workforce in Alabama and our commitment to developing a pipeline of future aerospace workers."

Airbus is currently building a second A320 production line at its facility in the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley complex, a major effort that will create 1,000 jobs and double the company's industrial footprint in the state.

MAAS Aviation Also Planning to Expand

In addition, MAAS Aviation unveiled in December its own preparations to enlarge its operations in Mobile, according to Made in Alabama.

"Increasing our capacity is essential to meeting the growing demands of our customers and achieving our strategic ambitions," explained MAAS Aviation Chief Operating Officer Geoff Myrick. "Mobile has proven to be an ideal location to grow our business and we are looking forward to expanding our footprint at Brookley Field."

The company, known for its expertise in aircraft painting, currently operates three painting hangars at Brookley Field Mobile and is poised to receive an award to operate two additional paint shops starting in February, the Mobile Chamber told Made in Alabama.

"MAAS Aviation's expansion is not just a testament to their success but also a reflection of the thriving business environment in Mobile," said Bradley Byrne, the chamber's president and CEO. "This growth further cements Mobile's position as a hub for innovation and economic development."

The proposed investment of $1.6 million will focus on capital improvements in jigs and tooling, integral to the expansion, he added.

"Mobile County Commission is pleased to support MAAS Aviation Brookley Inc.'s almost $2 million investment that will create up to 150 new full-time jobs within five years," added Randall Dueitt, the commission's president. "This strategic expansion will fuel economic growth at Brookley Field Mobile and be of benefit to Mobile County and the region."

As a result of this expected growth, MAAS wants to increase its recurring investment in the local market on goods and services from between $5 million and $7 million in 2023 to more than $15 million by 2028, the Mobile Chamber noted.

Aviation Training Center to Be Broadened

At the same time, Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) — a part of the state Department of Commerce — is working to expand its Alabama Aviation Center at Brookley. The 36,500-sq.-ft. training facility opened in 2014 to support Airbus' workforce needs as it prepared to launch production in Mobile.

AIDT currently is working with Airbus to finalize the design of the expansion before putting out a bid for a general contractor. Once the contract has been signed, construction is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, Made in Alabama reported.

To facilitate Airbus' hiring plans, Alabama workforce development and education organizations are collaborating on new recruitment and training initiatives to build out the jobs pipeline, said Ed Castile, director of AIDT and deputy secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce.

"Airbus has been an extraordinary partner as we work together daily to help change people's lives," Castile commented in 2022 when the aerospace manufacturer announced plans to add the A320 assembly line.

