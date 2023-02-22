The 19,000th Ponsse forest machine was handed over to Scottish long-term customer Elliot Henderson Ltd, with the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band playing in the background.

On Feb. 17, 2023, the 19,000th Ponsse forest machine was handed over to Scottish long-term customer Elliot Henderson Ltd, with the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band playing in the background.

The Ponsse Scorpion Giant harvester with H8 harvester head will work at logging sites in the Scottish Borders and Scottish Lowlands.

"Thank you to the Elliot Henderson group and the Royal Burgh of Annan Pipe Band for coming to Vieremä to celebrate the 19,000th machine milestone with us. I understand this is the first time a pipe band has played at Vieremä village, which makes this day even more special for all of us, as this is Ponsse UK's first milestone machine. This is a day that we will remember for years to come," said Gary Glendinning, managing director Ponsse UK.

Elliot Henderson Ltd

Elliot Henderson Ltd is based in Selkirk in Scotland. The company started more than 35 years ago, planting trees with a small squad of men. Over the years, the business has grown and diversified into forestry, construction and scaffolding.

Today, Elliot Henderson Ltd comprises more than 40 forest machines, which can undertake clear fell, thinning, steep ground harvesting operations, ground preparation or the construction of forest roads.

Elliot Henderson Ltd also has the capability for site brash clearance, stump removal and servicing the biomass industry. The company is a founding member of the Forest Industry Safety Accord and is a member of the Forestry Contractors Association.

With Elliot Henderson Ltd being a long-standing customer for well over 20 years, it's a fitting tribute to the relationship between the customer and manufacturer that the landmark 19,000th machine is joining the fleet.

"Elliot Henderson Ltd has always been at the forefront of new machine releases over the years, which in turn keeps the harvesting fleet productive and at the vanguard of innovation. We are excited to be adding this Scorpion Giant to the fleet. This machine will go straight to work in the windblow resulting from Storm Arwen and we feel the extra power and H8 head will benefit us in this application. We look forward to seeing what it can do. We are currently running Ponsse Scorpion, Ergo, three Elephants and one Buffalo," said Neil Purves, director of harvesting of Elliot Henderson Group.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

