Portland-Area Construction Companies Win Safety Awards

Tue June 02, 2020 - West Edition #12
AGC


Bremik Construction was one companies selected for the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards. (Bremik Construction photo)
Portland-based Bremik Construction/MB Structures, Oregon City-based Coffman Excavation, Clackamas-based General Sheet Metal Works Inc., Aloha-based Inline Commercial Construction, Salem-based Mid-Valley Commercial Construction and Portland-based P&C Construction were honored for having one of the nation's best construction safety and wellness plans in 2019 by the Associated General Contractors of America. The association, which oversees the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards, an annual ranking of construction safety programs, noted that 51 other companies were also selected as winners for the quality of their safety programs.

"Now more than ever, there's no more fundamental responsibility for a construction firm than to ensure the health and safety of its workers," said Dirk Elsperman, the association's president and executive vice president and chief operations officer of Tarlton Corporation in St. Louis, Mo. "These award recipients have implemented innovative and successful practices to safeguard job sites and protect workers."

Elsperman said Bremik Construction/MB Structures, Coffman Excavation, General Sheet Metal Works Inc., Inline Commercial Construction, Mid-Valley Commercial Construction and P&C Construction were selected as winners because of their exceptional leadership in safety. He noted that the companies were dedicated to the development and implementation of premier safety and loss prevention programs. The companies presented outstanding guidance in safety and occupational health management, risk control, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation, Elsperman added.

Elsperman noted that there are multiple winners because the awards are distributed for a number of categories, based on the amount and type of work performed. He added that the AGC-Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety professionals within the government, corporate and insurance industries. Final judging for the awards program took place during the contractors' association's annual convention in Las Vegas.

"Willis Towers Watson is proud to be an AGC partner in safety and sponsor the AGC's Construction Safety Excellence Awards, a partnership that began over thirty years ago," said Mike Fredebeil, CSP, North American director construction safety, Willis Towers Watson. "It is a tough time right now in the construction industry, but we will get through this together, thanks in large part to the work firms like these are doing to protect workers and the public."



